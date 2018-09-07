Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Intracom Holdings S.A.    INTRK   GRS087103008

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A. (INTRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intracom S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

ANNOUNCEMENT - PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, September 07, 2018 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as in force, and article 4 par 4 of Commission Regulation No 2273/2003 of the European Communities, purchased on 07.09.2018 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 16.500 own shares with an average price of 0,6106 per share and a total purchase price 10.075,29.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 435.500 own shares (percentage 0,33% of it's share capital), of which 243.000 own shares, were acquired in execution of the resolution of 30.06.2016 A.G.M., while the remaining 192.500 own shares, in accordance with the resolution of 29.06.2018 A.G.M.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
07:42pINTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
09/04INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT wins pan-European helpdesk contract
PU
09/03INTRACOM S A : IDE Signs New Contract for Patriot Systems
PU
08/27INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT ranks first at European Commission’s DIGIT-TM con..
PU
08/23INTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
08/21INTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
08/03INTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
07/27INTRACOM S A : Holdings - Purchase of own shares
PU
07/19INTRACOM S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares
PU
07/10INTRACOM S A : 9th Consecutive Supplier Excellence Award to IDE by Raytheon
PU
More news
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Georgios A. Anninos Vice Chairman
Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sotirios N. Filos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.-15.18%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-8.82%43 967
INVESTOR9.12%34 414
HAL TRUST-0.61%14 239
KINNEVIK3.82%8 721
REMGRO LIMITED-10.66%7 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.