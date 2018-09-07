Intracom S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares

ANNOUNCEMENT - PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, September 07, 2018 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as in force, and article 4 par 4 of Commission Regulation No 2273/2003 of the European Communities, purchased on 07.09.2018 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 16.500 own shares with an average price of € 0,6106 per share and a total purchase price € 10.075,29.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 435.500 own shares (percentage 0,33% of it's share capital), of which 243.000 own shares, were acquired in execution of the resolution of 30.06.2016 A.G.M., while the remaining 192.500 own shares, in accordance with the resolution of 29.06.2018 A.G.M.