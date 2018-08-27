Intracom S A : INTRASOFT ranks first at European Commission’s DIGIT-TM contract

INTRASOFT ranks first at European Commission's DIGIT-TM contract

Luxembourg, 27 August 2018 - INTRASOFT International, the global ICT has been awarded first position in the European Commission's DIGIT-TM Lot 2 contract, covering IT consultancy services in Luxembourg.

INTRASOFT alongside its consortium partners will oversee all the consultancy services related to the information systems conception, development and implementation, in Luxembourg. Prior to that, INTRASOFT will lead the procedure of analysis and evaluation of the systems' requirements, quality and enterprise architecture.

Mr. Alexandros Manos, Managing Director of INTRASOFT International commented: "Our expertise in designing, developing and implementing Information Systems for the European Institutions has been recognized for nearly thirty years. Our recent win at DIGIT-TM Lot 2, in our home country, is proof and reward of our commitment in delivering complex and mission-critical projects."

###

About INTRASOFT International:

INTRASOFT International is a leading European IT solutions and services group with a strong international presence, offering innovative and added-value solutions of the highest quality to a wide range of international and national public and private organisations. The company employs more than 1,700 highly-skilled professionals, representing over 20 different nationalities and mastering more than 18 languages. With headquarters in Luxembourg, INTRASOFT International operates through its operational branches, subsidiaries and offices in 13 countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Jordan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Romania, RSA, UK, UAE and USA. More than 500 organisations in over 70 countries worldwide (Institutions and Agencies of the European Union, National Government Organizations, Public Agencies, Financial Institutions, Telecommunication Organizations, and Private Enterprises) have chosen the company's services and solutions to fulfil their business needs. www.intrasoft-intl.com

Media Contacts:

For INTRASOFT International Tel. +352 44 10 12 2178

E-mail: marketing@intrasoft-intl.com