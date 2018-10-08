Intracom S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares

ANNOUNCEMENT - PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, October 8, 2018 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as in force, and article 4 par 4 of Commission Regulation No 2273/2003 of the European Communities, purchased on 08.10.2018 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 10.000 own shares with an average price of € 0,9608 per share and a total purchase price € 9.607,50.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 356.645 own shares (percentage 0,47% of it's share capital).