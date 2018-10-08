Log in
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Intracom S A : Holdings – Purchase of own shares

10/08/2018

ANNOUNCEMENT - PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, October 8, 2018 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as in force, and article 4 par 4 of Commission Regulation No 2273/2003 of the European Communities, purchased on 08.10.2018 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 10.000 own shares with an average price of 0,9608 per share and a total purchase price 9.607,50.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 356.645 own shares (percentage 0,47% of it's share capital).

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 17:37:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Georgios A. Anninos Vice Chairman
Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sotirios N. Filos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.-21.20%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-13.20%41 917
INVESTOR9.38%34 623
REMGRO LIMITED-18.91%6 855
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 610
PARGESA HOLDING-9.11%5 972
