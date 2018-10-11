Intracom S A : INTRASOFT in predictive analytics market with start-up WEMETRIX

INTRASOFT in predictive analytics market with start-up WEMETRIX

Luxembourg, October 11th, 2018 - INTRASOFT International, the global ICT company, as part of its strategic development plan based on technological innovation, proudly announces its investment in WEMETRIX (www.wemetrix.com), a start-up that develops data analytics solutions focusing on credit risk management.

WEMETRIX offers an innovative and comprehensive SaaS toolkit to businesses and financial institutions, which in a simple way exploits highly-complex, state-of-the-art predictive and prescriptive data analytics.

The CREDITARK® platform forms the pinnacle of the WEMETRIX portfolio, a valuable tool for Credit Risk Assessment & Management and Regulatory Compliance. The RISKVENT® solution facilitates Credit Rating and is suitable both for large enterprises and individuals. WEMETRIX provides additionally the RISK9® and RISK16® solutions, which support compliance with the international accounting standards IFRS9 and IFRS16, respectively.

Mr. Alexandros Manos, Managing Director of INTRASOFT International commented: "INTRASOFT International delivers technologically advanced products and services that solve practical problems that businesses face, giving them a clear competitive edge. The WEMETRIX portfolio facilitates the optimal management of company credit, while at the same time shielding the company against potential losses and keeping it ahead of competition."

Mr. Panos Michalopoulos, Managing Director and co-founder of WEMETRIX, commented: "Our company delivers solutions for Credit Risk Assessment & Management, derived using scientific methodology and cutting-edge analytics technology, replacing human instinct and subjective empirical knowledge. Our customers enjoy significant profitability and liquidity improvements with the least possible investment in resources."

INTRASOFT International is a leading European IT solutions and services group with a strong international presence, offering innovative and added-value solutions of the highest quality to a wide range of international and national public and private organisations.

