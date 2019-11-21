INTRACOM HOLDINGS Press Release:Financial figures for 9M 2019

Press Release
INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group: Trading Update
Paiania, November 21st 2019 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS (ATHEX: INTKA) announces
key consolidated financial figures for 9M 2019.
Consolidated turnover at € 367,6 mn., increased by 8,6%.
EBITDA € 22,7 mn.
New contracts signed : € 296 mn.
Order Backlog at 30/9/2019: € 835 mn.
|
Group Headline figures
|
9M 2019
|
9M 2018
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
€ 367,6 mn.
|
€ 338,4 mn.
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
€ 22,7 mn.
|
€ 21,4 mn.
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
6,1%
|
6,3%
|
|
|
About INTRACOM HOLDINGS
Founded in 1977, INTRACOM SA is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 1990. In December 2005 INTRACOM was transformed to a holding company under the name INTRACOM HOLDINGS, being one of the largest multinational technology groups in South-Eastern Europe. The main core companies of the Group are: INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL: a leading European IT solutions and services group to governments, public organizations and private enterprises. INTRAKAT: one of the top five construction companies in Greece in advanced technology infrastructure, telecom, and environmental projects, IDE (INTRACOM DEFENSE ELECTRONICS): the leading defense electronics supplier in Greece, K-WIND (energy) and INTRADEVELOPMENT ( real estate).
INTRACOM HOLDINGS, as a group, has 2,800 employees and operates subsidiaries in 16 countries. For more information please visit: www.intracom.com
For information please contact :
Irini Matsika
T: +30 210 667 4491, E: ir@intracom.com
Trading Update 9Μ 2019
