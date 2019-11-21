Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Intracom Holdings S.A.    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 11/21 10:25:01 am
0.883 EUR   +0.57%
01:57pINTRACOM HOLDINGS PRESS RELEASE : Financial figures for 9M 2019
PU
11:11aPRESS RELEASE : Financial figures for 9M 2019
PU
11/08INTRACOM S A : Holdings_Announcement for the tax compliance audit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTRACOM HOLDINGS Press Release:Financial figures for 9M 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 01:57pm EST

Press Release

INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group: Trading Update

Paiania, November 21st 2019 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS (ATHEX: INTKA) announces

key consolidated financial figures for 9M 2019.

  • Consolidated turnover at € 367,6 mn., increased by 8,6%.
  • EBITDA € 22,7 mn.
  • New contracts signed : € 296 mn.
  • Order Backlog at 30/9/2019: € 835 mn.

Group Headline figures

9M 2019

9M 2018

Turnover

€ 367,6 mn.

€ 338,4 mn.

EBITDA

€ 22,7 mn.

€ 21,4 mn.

EBITDA Margin

6,1%

6,3%

About INTRACOM HOLDINGS

Founded in 1977, INTRACOM SA is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 1990. In December 2005 INTRACOM was transformed to a holding company under the name INTRACOM HOLDINGS, being one of the largest multinational technology groups in South-Eastern Europe. The main core companies of the Group are: INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL: a leading European IT solutions and services group to governments, public organizations and private enterprises. INTRAKAT: one of the top five construction companies in Greece in advanced technology infrastructure, telecom, and environmental projects, IDE (INTRACOM DEFENSE ELECTRONICS): the leading defense electronics supplier in Greece, K-WIND (energy) and INTRADEVELOPMENT ( real estate).

INTRACOM HOLDINGS, as a group, has 2,800 employees and operates subsidiaries in 16 countries. For more information please visit: www.intracom.com

For information please contact :

Irini Matsika

T: +30 210 667 4491, E: ir@intracom.com

Trading Update 9Μ 2019

pg. 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 18:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
01:57pINTRACOM HOLDINGS PRESS RELEASE : Financial figures for 9M 2019
PU
11:11aPRESS RELEASE : Financial figures for 9M 2019
PU
11/08INTRACOM S A : Holdings_Announcement for the tax compliance audit
PU
10/25INTRACOM S A : Holdings-Announcement of regulated information (Law 3556/2007)
PU
10/03INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT's new win with European Chemicals Agency
PU
09/27INTRACOM HOLDINGS GROUP - PRESS RELE : Financial Results Q1 2019
PU
09/23INTRACOM S A : IDE Launches WISPR Evolution at DSEi 2019
PU
09/17INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT International wins landmark contract with European Unio..
PU
07/16INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT wins new EU Publications Office contract
PU
05/07INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT International to deploy SACCO Core Banking Software and..
PU
More news
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Vice Chairman, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Chairman
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Georgios A. Anninos Vice Chairman
Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.37.50%73
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)31.22%39 673
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.12%35 920
HAL TRUST8.35%13 049
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%9 166
LIFCO AB (PUBL)54.81%4 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group