INTRACOM HOLDINGS Press Release:Financial figures for 9M 2019

Press Release

INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group: Trading Update

Paiania, November 21st 2019 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS (ATHEX: INTKA) announces

key consolidated financial figures for 9M 2019.

Consolidated turnover at € 367,6 mn., increased by 8,6%.

EBITDA € 22,7 mn.

New contracts signed : € 296 mn.

Order Backlog at 30/9/2019: € 835 mn.

Group Headline figures 9M 2019 9M 2018 Turnover € 367,6 mn. € 338,4 mn. EBITDA € 22,7 mn. € 21,4 mn. EBITDA Margin 6,1% 6,3%

About INTRACOM HOLDINGS

Founded in 1977, INTRACOM SA is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 1990. In December 2005 INTRACOM was transformed to a holding company under the name INTRACOM HOLDINGS, being one of the largest multinational technology groups in South-Eastern Europe. The main core companies of the Group are: INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL: a leading European IT solutions and services group to governments, public organizations and private enterprises. INTRAKAT: one of the top five construction companies in Greece in advanced technology infrastructure, telecom, and environmental projects, IDE (INTRACOM DEFENSE ELECTRONICS): the leading defense electronics supplier in Greece, K-WIND (energy) and INTRADEVELOPMENT ( real estate).

INTRACOM HOLDINGS, as a group, has 2,800 employees and operates subsidiaries in 16 countries. For more information please visit: www.intracom.com