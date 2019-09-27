Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Intracom Holdings S.A.    INTRK   GRS087003000

INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intracom Holdings Group - Press Release: Financial Results Q1 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Press Release

INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group: H1 2019 Financial results.

Sales growth, consistently high backlog, and temporary lag in profitability.

  • Increase in consolidated turnover by 15%, at € 230,9 mn.
  • Incease in EBITDA by 7,4% at € 14,6 mn.
  • New contracts signed: € 238 mn.
  • Order Backlog as at 30/6/2019: € 914 mn.
  • Temporary lag in profitability is attributed to IDE's current sales cycle. Considering that the majority of annual sales volume is expected in Q4 2019, recovery will be achieved in FY 2019 both in terms of sales and results.

Paiania, September 27th 2019

INTRACOM HOLDINGS (ATHEX: INTKA) announces financial results for H1 2019, according to IFRS.

Commenting on the financial results of H1 2019, Mr. Dimitris Klonis, INTRACOM Group CEO, stated:

'Even though the Group reports sales growth and consistently high backlog, our results for H1 2019 are adversely affected by specific occurrences. However, this is temporary. Our estimations for FY 2019 and primarily our strategy, our challenge for the next five years, remain as presented during the company's RGM in July.'

INTRACOM Group of companies

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Group Headline figures

Turnover

€ 230,9 mn.

€ 200,7 mn.

EBITDA

€ 14,6 mn.

€ 13,7 mn.

EBIT

€ 7,8 mn.

€ 9,3 mn.

EBT

-€ 1,9 mn.

€ 1,8 mn.

Taxes

- €2,2 mn.

-€ 2,3 mn.

ΕΑΤ

- €4,1 mn.

-€ 0,5 mn.

Distributed to:

-Equity holders of the Company

-€ 3,8 mn.

-€ 0,8 mn.

-Non-controlling Interest

-€ 0,3 mn.

€ 0,3 mn.

Consolidated turnover sums up to € 230,9 mn., increased by 15 % in comparison to H1 2018 (Sales Η1 2018: €200,7 mn.) Sales growth is mainly driven by INTRAKAT.

Group EBITDA amounts to € 14,6 mn. versus € 13,7 mn. in Η1 2018, increase of 7,4%.

In H1 2019 Group profitability has been affected from IDE results. In H1 2019, similarly to Η1 2016, IDE is faced with a skewed sales plan towards Q4 which resulted to low sales volume that in turn led to losses. Η1 2019 results are not indicative of the company's anticipated performance for the year. In Q4 2019 IDE is to recover sales and profitability and offset H1 2019 losses.

Consequently, Group ΕΒΙΤ amounted to € 7,8 mn. and ΕΒΤ to - € 1,9 mn. versus

  • 1,8 mn. in Η1 2018.

Financial Results H1 2019

pg. 2 of 5

1. INTRAKAT Group reported turnover of € 126,2 mn. in comparison to € 81,9 mn. in Η1 2018, increased by 54%.

The Group reported increase in EBITDA from € 6,1 mn in H1 2018 to € 8,3 mn. in Η1 2019.

In Η1 2019 INTRAKAT Group signed new contracts of € 47,5 mn. Order backlog in 30/6/2019 amounted to € 394 mn. On top of the above mentioned backlog, the Group is the winning bidder for new projects of € 143 mn.

INTRAKAT Group

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Turnover

€ 126,2 mn.

€ 81,9 mn.

EBITDA

€ 8,3 mn.

€ 6,1 mn.

EBT

€ 1,3 mn.

€ 1,0 mn.

2. INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL Group reported consolidated turnover of € 86,1 mn. versus € 80,9 mn. H1 2018. EBITDA amounted at € 6,2 mn. (increase of 51%) and EBT at € 0,8 mn. versus € 1,2 mn. in H1 2018.

Order Backlog reached € 390 mn., while new contracts signed in H1 2019 amounted to approximately € 130 mn..

INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL

-

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Group

Sales

€ 86,1 mn.

€ 80,9 mn.

EBITDA

€ 6,2 mn.

€ 4,1 mn.

EBT

€ 0,8 mn.

€ 1,2 mn.

Financial Results H1 2019

pg. 3 of 5

3. IDE, facing a skewed sales plan towards Q4, reported sales of € 10,1 mn., EBITDA -€ 2,1 mn. EBT - € 3,1 mn. versus € 2,3 mn. in Η1 2018. IDE results highly affected Group Consolidated figures. As stated, the company will recover both sales volume and losses in FY 2019. The company at 30/6/2019 reports Order Backlog of € 130 mn. while new contracts signed in H1 2019 reached € 60,8 mn.

IDE (Intracom Defense)

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Sales

€ 10,1 mn.

€ 33,4 mn.

EBITDA

-€ 2,1 mn.

€ 2,7 mn.

EBT

-€ 3,1 mn.

€ 2,3 mn.

4. INTRADEVELOPMENT, the group's subsidiary in real estate development, reported turnover of € 5,6 mn., and losses before tax of € 0,8 mn. versus losses of € 2,7 mn. in Η1 2018.

INTRADEVELOPMENT

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Sales

€ 5,6 mn.

€ 1,0 mn.

EBITDA

€ 0,0 mn.

-€ 1,7 mn.

EBT

- € 0,8 mn.

- € 2,7 mn.

5. Κ-WIND, in H12019 experienced technical issues due to extreme weather conditions, that resulted to sales of € 1,8 mn., versus € 3,2 mn. in H1 2018, a period during which the company outperformed. EBITDA amounted to 1,0 mn. and EBT to -€ 0,4 mn.

Financial Results H1 2019

pg. 4 of 5

K-WIND

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Sales

€ 1,8 mn.

€ 3,2 mn.

EBITDA

€ 1,0 mn.

€ 2,7 mn.

EBT

- € 0,4 mn.

€ 1,0 mn.

INTRACOM HOLDINGS - parent

Η1 2019

Η1 2018

Sales

€ 1,4 mn.

€ 1,2 mn.

EBITDA

€ 0,0 mn.

€ 0,7 mn.

Adjusted EBT for eliminations

- € 0,8 mn.

- € 0,2 mn.

About INTRACOM HOLDINGS

Founded in 1977, INTRACOM SA is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 1990. In December 2005 INTRACOM was transformed to a holding company under the name INTRACOM HOLDINGS, being one of the largest multinational technology groups in South-Eastern Europe. The main core companies of the Group are: INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL: a leading European IT solutions and services group to governments, public organizations and private enterprises. INTRAKAT: one of the top five construction companies in Greece in advanced technology infrastructure, telecom, and environmental projects, IDE (INTRACOM DEFENSE ELECTRONICS): the leading defense electronics supplier in Greece, K-WIND (energy) and INTRADEVELOPMENT ( real estate).

INTRACOM HOLDINGS, as a group, has 2,800 employees and operates subsidiaries in 16 countries. For more information

please visit: www.intracom.com

Media contact

Christina Geronicola, Corporate Communications Director, INTRACOM HOLDINGS T: +30 210 - 667 4418, E: christina.geronicola@intracom.com

T: 210 - 667 4418, E: christina.geronicola@intracom.com

Financial Results H1 2019

pg. 5 of 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
11:08aINTRACOM HOLDINGS GROUP - PRESS RELE : Financial Results Q1 2019
PU
09/23INTRACOM S A : IDE Launches WISPR Evolution at DSEi 2019
PU
09/17INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT International wins landmark contract with European Unio..
PU
07/16INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT wins new EU Publications Office contract
PU
05/07INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT International to deploy SACCO Core Banking Software and..
PU
04/23INTRACOM HOLDINGS GROUP - PRESS RELE : Financial Results 2018
PU
04/22INTRACOM S A : HOLDINGS – Financial Calendar for the year 2019
PU
04/22INTRACOM S A : New Cooperation IDE and RAYTHEON for PATRIOT Systems
PU
04/16INTRACOM S A : INTRASOFT's new e-customs systems to Republic of North Macedonia
PU
04/08INTRACOM S A : Significant distinction for extroverted ide
PU
More news
Chart INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intracom Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christos Klonis Vice Chairman, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Chairman
J. K. Tsoumas Finance Director
Georgios A. Anninos Vice Chairman
Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.55.47%82
INVESTOR AB26.33%36 932
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-7.97%34 074
HAL TRUST1.05%12 276
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 382
KINNEVIK19.33%7 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group