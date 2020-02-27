Log in
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 02/27 10:17:26 am
0.582 EUR   -10.46%
Intracom S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

02/27/2020 | 12:45pm EST

Paiania, February 27, 2020 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 49 of the L. 4548/2018, purchased today on 27.02.2020 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 17.000 own shares with an average price of € 0,6260 per share and a total purchase price € 10.642,00.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 532.848 own shares (percentage 0,70% of it's share capital).

The Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Disclaimer

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:39:47 UTC
