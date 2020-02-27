Intracom S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, February 27, 2020 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 49 of the L. 4548/2018, purchased today on 27.02.2020 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 17.000 own shares with an average price of € 0,6260 per share and a total purchase price € 10.642,00.

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 532.848 own shares (percentage 0,70% of it's share capital).

The Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.