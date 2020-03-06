Intracom S A : Holdings - Purchase of own shares

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Paiania, March 6, 2020 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 49 of the L. 4548/2018, purchased on 05.03.2020 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 22.000 own shares with an average price of € 0,5035 per share and a total purchase price €11.076,03

Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 567.848 own shares (percentage 0,75% of it's share capital).

The Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.