Intracom S A : Holdings - Purchase of own shares

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Paiania, March 6, 2020 - INTRACOM HOLDINGS announces that following the resolution of the Shareholder's Annual General Meeting, dated 29.06.2018, in accordance with the article 49 of the L. 4548/2018, purchased on 05.03.2020 through the member of the ATHEX LEON DEPOLAS SECURITIES S.A., 22.000 own shares with an average price of € 0,5035 per share and a total purchase price €11.076,03
Following the above purchase, the Company holds a total of 567.848 own shares (percentage 0,75% of it's share capital).
The Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Disclaimer
Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:22:07 UTC