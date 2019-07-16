Log in
INTRACOM HOLDINGS S.A.

(INTRK)
Intracom S A : INTRASOFT wins new EU Publications Office contract

07/16/2019 | 07:10am EDT

INTRASOFT wins new EU Publications Office contract

Luxembourg, July 16, 2019 - INTRASOFT International, the global ICT company, has been selected once more to continue its collaboration with the Luxembourg-basedPublications Office of the European Union for the provision of IT-services.

Over the course of the next four years, INTRASOFT will be involved in the evolution and maintenance of applications and will also provide targeted consultancy in the form of feasibility studies, technical analysis, functional analysis or any other analysis requested by the Publications Office. The contract will focus on administrative and financial applications.

The Publications Office of the European Union is the publishing house of the European institutions and is responsible for publishing and distributing printed and multimedia publications. Its core activities include production and dissemination of legal and general publications in a variety of paper and electronic formats, managing a range of websites providing EU citizens, governments and businesses with digital access to official information and data from the EU.

Mr. Alexandros Manos, Managing Director of INTRASOFT International commented: "The Publications Office is a longstanding client of INTRASOFT and this new contract is further evidence of our unique leading position across the European Institutions over the last two decades. We welcome this new opportunity to offer innovative IT services to one of our trusted clients.

###

About INTRASOFT International:

INTRASOFT International is a leading European IT solutions and services group with a strong international presence, offering innovative and added-value solutions of the highest quality to a wide range of international and national public and private organisations. The company employs more than 2,000 highly-skilledprofessionals, representing over 20 different nationalities and mastering more than 18 languages. With headquarters in Luxembourg, INTRASOFT International operates through its operational branches, subsidiaries and offices in 13 countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Jordan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Romania, RSA, UK, UAE and USA. More than 500 organisations in over 70 countries worldwide (Institutions and Agencies of the European Union, National Government Organizations, Public Agencies, Financial Institutions, Telecommunication Organizations, and Private Enterprises) have chosen the company's services and solutions to fulfil their business needs. www.intrasoft-intl.com

Media Contacts:

For INTRASOFT International

Tel. +352 44 10 12 2178

E-mail: marketing@intrasoft-intl.com

Intracom Holdings SA published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 11:09:02 UTC
