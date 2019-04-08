Intracom S A : SIGNIFICANT DISTINCTION FOR EXTROVERTED IDE

SIGNIFICANT DISTINCTION FOR EXTROVERTED IDE

Koropi, April 8th, 2019: Another significant distinction was awarded to INTRACOM Defense Electronics (IDE) at the "CREATIVE GREECE - Awards 2019" event, held in Athens, on Thursday April 4th, 2019.

Specifically, IDE was awarded for its extroversion developed, with exports in recent years reaching 98% of its turnover. This recognition gets even more significant, since these results were achieved in adverse international and national financial conditions and in a strong competitive environment.

The event, which is one of the most important annual rewarding events for business excellence, was attended by the Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media, Mr. Nikos Pappas, representatives of political parties, business community, various industries, chambers as well as mass media.

The award was received by IDE's CEO, Mr. George Troullinos, who stated: "The award is an honor and at the same time an important distinction for IDE verifying our strategy, as a moral recognition of our high-level staff's work and our commitment to quality, innovation and extroversion".

# # #

About IDE

IDE, Greece's leading Defense Electronics and Communications systems industry, is active in the defense and homeland security sectors. IDE is a subsidiary of Intracom Holdings, one of the largest multinational technology groups of Greece. IDE possesses significant know-how in design, development and manufactures products and systems that incorporate leading own-developed technologies in tactical military communications, information security, command and control systems (C³I), surveillance, reconnaissance and security systems, hybrid electric power systems, various unmanned vehicles (UAVs and USVs), missile electronics, and military software applications.

IDE participates in international development and production programs, as well as in international cooperations for the production and export of defense equipment and is a registered NATO supplier. The company's customer and product end-user portfolio includes Czechia, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia, Lithuania, Luxemburg (NATO/NSPA), Spain, Sweden, UK and the USA.

For more information please visit: www.intracomdefense.com