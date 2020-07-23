Press Release: INTRALOT, Inc. Signs Multi-year Agreement to Become an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB)

Log in
07/23/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

July 23rd, 2020

INTRALOT is pleased to announce that its U.S. subsidiary, INTRALOT, Inc., has signed an agreement with Major League Baseball to become an Authorized Gaming Operator of MLB, just in time for the start of the 2020 60-game regular season. The new deal provides INTRALOT, Inc. with immediate access to MLB's Official Data, marks, and logos for its Sports Wagering platforms.

This agreement, coupled with other existing partnerships, will immediately benefit lottery customers and their players by providing them with an enhanced player experience on both retail and online platforms. The 2020 60-game MLB season is set to be unlike any other and INTRALOT, Inc. is thrilled to be able to provide our customers with a betting experience to match.

Byron Boothe, CEO of INTRALOT, Inc., commented: "We are excited to work with MLB to bring our players and MLB fans an enhanced Sports Betting experience. The 2020 season will be one to remember for years to come, and at INTRALOT, Inc, we are ready to bring our players the best Sports Betting platform by incorporating this new and thrilling partnership."

INTRALOT, Inc. is currently taking wagers in both Montana, The District of Columbia, and is set to launch in New Hampshire in the coming months.

About INTRALOT

INTRALOT, a publicly listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 44 regulated jurisdictions worldwide. With a global workforce of approximately 3,800 employees in 2019, INTRALOT is committed to redefine innovation and quality of services in the lottery and gaming sector, while supporting operators in raising funds for good causes. Uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art technology across geographies, the company has developed an advanced ecosystem that serves all verticals enabling the digital transformation of gaming operators and offering players an unparalleled gaming experience. INTRALOT has been awarded the prestigious Responsible Gaming Framework certification by the World Lottery Association and is certified under the WLA Security Control Standard.

Visit us at www.intralot.com.

For more info: Ms. Chryssa Amanatidou, Group Corporate Affairs Director

Phone: +30 2106156000, Fax: +30 2106106800, email: press_office@intralot.com

Disclaimer

Intralot SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 16:55:04 UTC
