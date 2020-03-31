Log in
INTRASENSE    ALINS   FR0011179886

INTRASENSE

(ALINS)
  Report
03/31 11:35:08 am
0.775 EUR   +7.49%
Intrasense : Demo of the new COVID-19 dedicated protocol

03/31/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

Intrasense has developed a specific reading protocol based on the pulmonary application XP-Lung of the Myrian platform. This protocol incudes many clinical key points, particularly about screening, analysis of the pathological stages as well as clinical evolutions. The solution developed by Intrasense teams automatically and intuitively provides an objective measurement of the impairment and of the available pulmonary reserve of patients, allowing rapid identification of healthy and pathological areas (ground glass opacities, condensations, crazy paving, emphysematous areas). These elements provide the pulmonary reserve as well as a density histogram over a complete pulmonary volume.

Orator - Ludovic DOME, Sales Engineer EMEA, Intrasense.

Disclaimer

Intrasense SA published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 00:10:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Reymond Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Michelon Chairman
Stéphane Chemouny Director
Patrick Mayette Director
Olivier Marrot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRASENSE200.42%1
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-12.28%113 650
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.25%98 137
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-14.71%58 868
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.38%44 301
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-30.03%44 271
