Intrasense : Demo of the new COVID-19 dedicated protocol

Intrasense has developed a specific reading protocol based on the pulmonary application XP-Lung of the Myrian platform. This protocol incudes many clinical key points, particularly about screening, analysis of the pathological stages as well as clinical evolutions. The solution developed by Intrasense teams automatically and intuitively provides an objective measurement of the impairment and of the available pulmonary reserve of patients, allowing rapid identification of healthy and pathological areas (ground glass opacities, condensations, crazy paving, emphysematous areas). These elements provide the pulmonary reserve as well as a density histogram over a complete pulmonary volume.

Orator - Ludovic DOME, Sales Engineer EMEA, Intrasense.