Intrasense : PI-RADS, what's new!? - New elements to improve detection, localization, characterization and risk stratification

06/15/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

Prostate cancer still remain the most common cancer type in men and one of the leading cause of cancer death in European and American men. Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) has been reported to be a useful adjunct to screening and in many studies it is reported to be useful in localizing and staging prostate cancer. In 2012, to standardize the acquisition and interpretation, the European Society of Urogenital Radiology (ESUR) published the first Prostate Imaging Reporting and Data System (PIRADS 1.0). PI-RADS, now in its third iteration, has been adopted worldwide as the foundation for the acquisition, interpretation and reporting of prostate MRI exams performed to detect and diagnose prostate cancer and clearly represent step forward to improve outcomes for patients.

During this webinar we will discuss the new features of this standard in the image data acquisition, the interpretation criteria and the role of the biparametric MRI.

Orator - Professor Jelle BARENTSZ, Professor of radiology, Chair Radboudumc Prostate MR-Reference center, Radboudumc.

Disclaimer

Intrasense SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 00:08:06 UTC
