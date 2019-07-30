Intrepid and NGL Energy Partners Agree to Joint Marketing Agreement for the Sale of Water in Southeast New Mexico

DENVER, CO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) (“Intrepid”) today announced it entered into a five-year joint marketing agreement with NGL Energy Partners, LP (“NGL”) under which Intrepid will be responsible for the development, transportation, marketing, and sale of water across approximately 185,000 acres in the heart of the Northern Delaware Basin.



The agreement covers the developed and undeveloped water rights Intrepid acquired in the acquisition of the Dinwiddie Jal Ranch, now operated as Intrepid South, and NGL water rights on the neighboring Beckham Ranch and McCloy Ranch. Together these ranches form a contiguous 185,000-acre footprint. Intrepid and NGL will share the associated revenues, expenses, and capital costs based on the respective proportions of their permitted and usable water rights.

Current oilfield activity in Eddy and Lea County, New Mexico, includes the following:

Over 100 operating rigs

25 frac crews

Over 500 drilled but uncompleted wells

Over 4,500 drilling permits

“This agreement will allow Intrepid and NGL to quickly and economically expand the water infrastructure footprint of the three ranches,” said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid’s Executive Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO. “We are taking what would otherwise be three separate water systems and plan to combine them into one of the most complete water infrastructure systems in southeast New Mexico, vertically integrated from the wellhead to the end user. Over the next year, we plan to modernize our entire system, adding automation and new, permanent infrastructure that will enhance the reliability and lower the operating costs of moving water as we work to meet the growing demand for water on our properties.”

Jornayvaz continued, “We have nearly two decades of experience in water and brine transfer from the operation of our solar solution potash mines and more recently the sale of water from our Caprock wells and along the Pecos River. Partnering with NGL, the leading water midstream company in the Delaware Basin, is a natural fit and will allow both companies to focus on their strengths. This is the first step in what we hope will be a long-term relationship in the Delaware Basin as we pursue additional opportunities around produced water transfer and water recycling.”

Intrepid will host its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter and other operating and financial matters and to answer investor questions.

