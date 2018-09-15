Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intrexon Corp    XON

INTREXON CORP (XON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intrexon Corporation - XON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 01:18am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intrexon Corporation ("Intrexon" or the "Company") (NYSE: XON).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Intrexon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 9, 2018, Intrexon announced that it would restate the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  Intrexon advised investors that the restatement was the result of incorrect application of certain aspects of  Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.  According to the Company, "these errors have resulted in an overstatement of deferred revenue and accumulated deficit by approximately $67 million as of the adoption date."  

On this news, Intrexon's share price fell $0.34 per share, or 2.21%, to close at $15.05 per share on August 10, 2018.  Then, on August 13, 2018, Intrexon filed an amended and restated 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  On this news, Intrexon's share price fell $0.95 per share, or 6.31%, to close at $14.10 per share on August 13, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-intrexon-corporation----xon-300713177.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTREXON CORP
01:18aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intrexon Cor..
PR
09/14INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/14Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Intrexon ..
BU
09/12INTREXON CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Ru..
AQ
09/12INTREXON : Announces Transfer of Stock Listing to Nasdaq
PR
09/10INTREXON : Black Soldier Fly Larvae Ingredients Receive FDA Recommendation for P..
PU
09/07FIBROCELL SCIENCE : Announces FDA Fast Track Designation of FCX-013 for Treatmen..
AQ
09/06ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY : Announces Scott Braunstein, M.D., Operating Partner at Aisli..
AQ
09/06FIBROCELL SCIENCE : Announces FDA Fast Track Designation of FCX-013 for Treatmen..
AQ
08/16ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides C..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14THE DOW : A Risk Assessment (After GE, What's Next?) 
09/12Intrexon transfers stock listing to Nasdaq 
09/06Biotechs and biopharmas in the red 
09/05Gene therapy players under pressure 
08/27Money flow stays positive in biotechs, XBI up 6% since last week 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.