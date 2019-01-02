Intrexon : Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced that the company and its subsidiaries will present at upcoming investor conferences in San Francisco.

Pieter Rottiers , PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ActoBio Therapeutics, will present at the Biotech Showcase on January 8 th , 2019 at 9:00 AM PT at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Additionally, as previously announced, Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President of Precigen, will be presenting a first-look at Precigen's preclinical and clinical portfolio at an investor event Monday, January 7, 2019 at 3:00pm PT. The presentation will be available via live audio webcast through Intrexon's website at https://investors.dna.com/events. Spaces are available for individuals who would like to participate in-person at the onsite event. For in-person participation, RSVP is required, and all RSVPs must be received at investors@dna.com by January 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm PT.

