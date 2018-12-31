Log in
INTREXON CORP (XON)
Intrexon : Precigen to Debut Portfolio at Investor Event during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/31/2018

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) and a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cellular therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the company will hold an investor event on Monday, January 7, 2019 during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President, Precigen, will be presenting at the event.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

The event will include a presentation providing an overview of the company, the long-term vision for the company, and an introduction and overview of current preclinical and clinical programs in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

Investors, analysts, media and other interested parties may participate in the event at 3:00 pm PT via live audio webcast, which can be accessed through Intrexon's website in the Investors section under 'Events' at https://investors.dna.com/events. The presentation will be archived on the Intrexon website following the presentation. Spaces are available for individuals who would like to participate in-person at the onsite event. For in-person participation, RSVP is required, and all RSVPs must be received at investors@dna.com by January 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm PT.

Precigen : Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cellular therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. Precigen was founded as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) and leverages Intrexon's proprietary technology platforms to advance human health.

Precigen Media Contact:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-debut-portfolio-at-investor-event-during-the-37th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300771420.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
