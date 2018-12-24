Intrexon : Precigen to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Updates

Log in
12/24/2018 | 01:31pm CET

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), and a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cellular therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the company will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 26, at 8:30 AM ET to provide business updates, including an overview of Precigen's recent transition from an exclusive channel collaboration model to an agile R&D engine for greater focus, full developmental control and acceleration of its core programs and an overview of the recently announced FDA clearance for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the first-in-class PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T therapy for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

Precigen invites the public and media to listen to the presentation via live audio webcast, which can be accessed under "Investor Relations" in the Events section of the Intrexon website at investors.dna.com/events. Participants may dial in to the conference call at +1-888-317-6003 (Domestic US), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada), and +1-412-317-6061 (International) and provide the participant number 6733054 to join the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Intrexon website following the presentation.

Precigen : Advancing Medicine with Precision
Founded in 2017, Precigen is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cellular therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. Precigen was founded as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) and leverages Intrexon's proprietary technology platforms to advance human health.

Precigen Media Contact:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-business-updates-300770577.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
