Intrexon : to Highlight Microbial Cannabinoid Production Platform at the Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference

04/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced Thomas D. Reed, PhD, Founder and Chief Science Officer, will present at the Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference on April 15, 2019 in Toronto. This inaugural conference will focus on exploring the most disruptive technology in the cannabis industry, bringing together investors and companies interested in the efficient, clean, and scalable production of cannabinoids.

Intrexon Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Intrexon Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Intrexon Corporation)

Dr. Reed will highlight Intrexon's proprietary yeast strain engineering, which enables a transformative process for robust production of cannabinoids with consistent yield and purity and is designed to facilitate production of multiple target cannabinoids. The presentation will not be webcast.

About Intrexon Corporation
Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) is Powering the Bioindustrial Revolution with Better DNA to create biologically-based products that improve the quality of life and the health of the planet. Intrexon's integrated technology suite provides its partners across diverse markets with industrial-scale design and development of complex biological systems delivering unprecedented control, quality, function, and performance of living cells. We call our synthetic biology approach Better DNA®, and we invite you to discover more at www.dna.com or follow us on Twitter at @Intrexon, on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business.  Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information about Intrexon Corporation, contact:

Investor Contact:

Steven Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (214) 721-0607

investors@dna.com 

Corporate Contact:

Marie Rossi, PhD

Vice President, Communications

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

publicrelations@dna.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intrexon-to-highlight-microbial-cannabinoid-production-platform-at-the-paradigm-capital-biosynthesis-conference-300829520.html

SOURCE Intrexon Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
About