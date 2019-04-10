Intrexon : to Highlight Microbial Cannabinoid Production Platform at the Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON), a leader in the engineering and industrialization of biology to improve the quality of life and health of the planet, today announced Thomas D. Reed, PhD, Founder and Chief Science Officer, will present at the Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference on April 15, 2019 in Toronto. This inaugural conference will focus on exploring the most disruptive technology in the cannabis industry, bringing together investors and companies interested in the efficient, clean, and scalable production of cannabinoids.

Dr. Reed will highlight Intrexon's proprietary yeast strain engineering, which enables a transformative process for robust production of cannabinoids with consistent yield and purity and is designed to facilitate production of multiple target cannabinoids. The presentation will not be webcast.

