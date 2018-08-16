Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IntriCon Corporation    IIN

INTRICON CORPORATION (IIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IntriCon : Announces Pricing of 1,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:18am CEST

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $55.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2018 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. IntriCon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock.

Stifel is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering. B. Riley FBR and Dougherty & Company LLC are acting as co-managers of the offering.

IntriCon expects net proceeds of approximately $77.3 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses (without giving effect to any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares). IntriCon intends to use these net proceeds to repay debt, to fund capital expenditures, to repurchase and retire 500,000 shares of its common stock from certain of its directors and officers, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are being issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares described herein or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus.

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and in IntriCon’s other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including IntriCon’s expectations on the completion, timing and size of the public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IntriCon’s control, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in IntriCon’s business, and may cause IntriCon’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the final prospectus supplement related to the public offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof, each available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRICON CORPORATION
01:18aINTRICON : Announces Pricing of 1,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
BU
08/14INTRICON : Announces Proposed Public Offering of 1,500,000 Shares of Common Stoc..
BU
08/09INTRICON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/25INTRICON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
07/25INTRICON : Reports 2018 Second-Quarter Results
BU
07/17INTRICON : to Announce 2018 Second-Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 25
BU
05/21INTRICON : Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference
BU
05/15INTRICON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/07INTRICON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
05/07INTRICON : Reports 2018 First-Quarter Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14IntriCon readies 1.5M-share stock offering; shares down1% after hours 
08/07IntriCon Goes Parabolic On The Coatails Of Medtronic 
07/25IntriCon Corporation (IIN) CEO Mark Gorder on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
07/25IntriCon files for $125M mixed shelf offering; shares up 2% after hours 
07/25IntriCon beats by $0.15, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 116 M
EBIT 2018 8,57 M
Net income 2018 6,28 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 89,09
P/E ratio 2019 64,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,36x
Capitalization 445 M
Chart INTRICON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IntriCon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRICON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 60,2 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Stephen Gorder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. McKenna Chairman
Dennis L. Gonsior Vice President-Global Operations
J. Scott Longval Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Nicholas Anthony Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRICON CORPORATION246.46%445
FANUC CORP-22.49%39 829
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.01%32 356
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.85%30 187
INGERSOLL-RAND8.80%23 560
PARKER HANNIFIN-16.72%22 241
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.