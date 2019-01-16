IntriCon : Hires Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices, today announced that it has hired Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development.

Pletcher has more than 25 years of executive management and business development experience in the medical device industry. In this new role, Pletcher is responsible for sales and marketing of new product platforms into the medical biotelemetry market. Prior to joining IntriCon, he served as Vice President of Business Development for Heraeus Medical Components, where he was responsible for all business development activities for Interventional Finished Devices.

“We are excited to welcome Doug to the IntriCon team,” said Mark S. Gorder, IntriCon’s president and chief executive officer. “We identified the need for more investment and resources to expand our medical business. Doug’s more than two decades in the industry will help us leverage our micro-miniaturization, digital signal processing and ultra-low power wireless core competencies to grow this business. His comprehensive background in engineering, marketing and clinical is a perfect mix of expertise to drive future growth and diversification.”

Said Pletcher, “I am excited to join IntriCon, a company with a deep breadth of proprietary technology and a compelling future. I look forward to working with the team to advance the company’s growth strategy and drive shareholder value.”

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and in IntriCon’s other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IntriCon’s control, and may cause IntriCon’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

