IntriCon : Hires Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer,
manufacturer and distributor of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn
devices, today announced that it has hired Doug Pletcher as Vice
President of Medical Business Development.
Pletcher has more than 25 years of executive management and business
development experience in the medical device industry. In this new role,
Pletcher is responsible for sales and marketing of new product platforms
into the medical biotelemetry market. Prior to joining IntriCon, he
served as Vice President of Business Development for Heraeus Medical
Components, where he was responsible for all business development
activities for Interventional Finished Devices.
“We are excited to welcome Doug to the IntriCon team,” said Mark S.
Gorder, IntriCon’s president and chief executive officer. “We identified
the need for more investment and resources to expand our medical
business. Doug’s more than two decades in the industry will help us
leverage our micro-miniaturization, digital signal processing and
ultra-low power wireless core competencies to grow this business. His
comprehensive background in engineering, marketing and clinical is a
perfect mix of expertise to drive future growth and diversification.”
Said Pletcher, “I am excited to join IntriCon, a company with a deep
breadth of proprietary technology and a compelling future. I look
forward to working with the team to advance the company’s growth
strategy and drive shareholder value.”
About IntriCon Corporation
Headquartered in Arden Hills,
Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature
and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help
medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the
rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected
devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, the United
Kingdom and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol
“IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon,
visit www.intricon.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release
and in IntriCon’s other public filings and releases that are not
historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including
estimates of future results, are “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IntriCon’s control, and
may cause IntriCon’s actual results, performance or achievements to
differ materially from the results, performance and achievements
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks,
uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the
company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The
company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information
becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005541/en/