Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IntriCon Corporation    IIN

INTRICON CORPORATION (IIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 11:17:30 am
27.01 USD   -1.42%
2018INTRICON CORPORATION : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IntriCon : Hires Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 11:01am EST

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices, today announced that it has hired Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development.

Pletcher has more than 25 years of executive management and business development experience in the medical device industry. In this new role, Pletcher is responsible for sales and marketing of new product platforms into the medical biotelemetry market. Prior to joining IntriCon, he served as Vice President of Business Development for Heraeus Medical Components, where he was responsible for all business development activities for Interventional Finished Devices.

“We are excited to welcome Doug to the IntriCon team,” said Mark S. Gorder, IntriCon’s president and chief executive officer. “We identified the need for more investment and resources to expand our medical business. Doug’s more than two decades in the industry will help us leverage our micro-miniaturization, digital signal processing and ultra-low power wireless core competencies to grow this business. His comprehensive background in engineering, marketing and clinical is a perfect mix of expertise to drive future growth and diversification.”

Said Pletcher, “I am excited to join IntriCon, a company with a deep breadth of proprietary technology and a compelling future. I look forward to working with the team to advance the company’s growth strategy and drive shareholder value.”

About IntriCon Corporation
Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release and in IntriCon’s other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IntriCon’s control, and may cause IntriCon’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRICON CORPORATION
11:01aINTRICON : Hires Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development
BU
2018INTRICON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2018INTRICON : to Present at Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference
BU
2018INTRICON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
2018INTRICON : Reports 2018 Third-Quarter Results
BU
2018INTRICON : to Announce 2018 Third-Quarter Results on Monday, November 5
BU
2018INTRICON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
2018INTRICON : Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise ..
BU
2018INTRICON : Announces Pricing of 1,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
BU
2018INTRICON : Announces Proposed Public Offering of 1,500,000 Shares of Common Stoc..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 116 M
EBIT 2018 7,83 M
Net income 2018 6,16 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,92
P/E ratio 2019 29,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart INTRICON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IntriCon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRICON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Stephen Gorder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. McKenna Chairman
Dennis L. Gonsior Vice President-Global Operations
J. Scott Longval Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Nicholas Anthony Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRICON CORPORATION3.87%230
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.42%113 823
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL2.61%35 185
HOYA CORPORATION-2.56%22 540
TERUMO CORP0.46%21 104
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS0.43%20 946
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.