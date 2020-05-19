Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IntriCon Corporation    IIN

INTRICON CORPORATION

(IIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/19 04:00:00 pm
13.02 USD   +10.53%
04:13pIntriCon Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04:04pIntriCon Acquires Emerald Medical Services
GL
05/11IntriCon to Announce 2020 First-Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IntriCon Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer and manufacturer of miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Commenting on the recently completed quarter, Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer of IntriCon commented, “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary. At IntriCon, we quickly responded by shifting our operations to best ensure the health of our employees and their families, while maintaining operation-critical processes essential to supporting our customers, their patients, and our on-going business.

“During this period we also completed a number of actions that we believe will significantly transform our organization and best position us for long term growth by focusing on what we do best - delivering complex micro-miniature medical devices that require specialized design expertise and high production volumes. These actions included the acquisition of Emerald Medical Services, which immediately expands our medical market opportunity and diversifies our customer base. Following our decision last quarter to discontinue direct-to-consumer initiatives in the hearing health market, we accelerated a restructuring within our Hearing Help Express business to further focus resources on partnership opportunities and substantially reduce the associated losses. We also took actions to restructure other areas of our global workforce to further streamline our resources to best align with current priorities,” continued Gorder.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $21.5 million
    • Revenue from largest medical customer declined 21.2% year-over-year
  • Gross margin of 21.3%
  • Net loss per diluted share of $0.22 versus net income of $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year period
  • Enacted measures designed to ensure business continuity, reduce operating expense, and preserve cash as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts revenue

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Acquired Emerald Medical Services Pte. Ltd., a privately held provider of joint development medical device manufacturing services for complex catheter applications
  • Completed a global net workforce reduction of 25 positions resulting in an annual, net cost savings of approximately $1.5 million
  • Accelerated the Hearing Help Express restructuring to focus on partnerships in the hearing health market, resulting in an approximately $2.0 million reduction in consumer advertising expense in 2020 as compared to 2019 and a workforce reduction resulting in an annual, net cost savings of approximately $900,000
  • Enhanced our leadership team with two key additions with extensive organization development expertise
    • Heather Rider joined IntriCon’s board of directors in March
    • Sara Hill joined the company’s executive team as Chief Human Resource Officer 

“I’m proud of the substantial progress the IntriCon team has made on the priorities we established for the year, including continuing to meet the volume demands of Medtronic’s diabetes business; accelerating market and customer diversification; pursuing partnerships in hearing health; and adjusting our organizational structure to address opportunities in high growth markets,” concluded Gorder.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
For the 2020 first quarter, the company reported net revenue of $21.5 million versus $29.6 million in the comparable prior-year period. Net revenues in the quarter included a one-time charge of $1.2 million reflecting a change in the company’s revenue recognition methodology for certain medical customers.

Revenue in IntriCon’s Medical business in the first quarter of 2020 was $16.4 million, a decrease from $20.8 million in the comparable prior-year period. The year over year decline was driven primarily by the COVID-19 impact on diabetes, one-time revenue recognition adjustment, partially offset by medical coil demand.

Hearing Health revenue was $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.0 million in the prior-year first quarter. The revenue decline during the first quarter was largely attributed to the absence of hi HealthInnovations revenue and COVID-19 impact on the Legacy hearing health channel.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 was 21.3%, down from 28.9% in the prior-year first quarter. Gross margins were constrained by excess manufacturing capacity.

Operating expenses for the first quarter were $6.6 million, compared to $7.5 million in the comparable prior-year period. The decrease stemmed from a substantial reduction in advertising expense in its direct-to-end-consumer business. 

The company posted a net loss of approximately $2.0 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020, versus net income of approximately $775,000 or $0.08 per diluted share, for the 2019 first quarter.

2020 Guidance
IntriCon withdrew its previously announced annual guidance for 2020 on April 7, 2020. Given the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company remains unable to accurately estimate the impact of the pandemic on its future operations and financial results.

Conference Call
IntriCon’s management team will hold a conference call today, May 19, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 866-795-7248 for domestic callers or 470-495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6561768. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.IntriCon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release and in IntriCon’s other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, the impact of the Emerald acquisition, statements regarding the estimated costs and expenses of the restructuring and estimated annual expense savings, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Exchange Litigation Reform Act of 1934, as amended 1995. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IntriCon’s control, including without limitation, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, the risks associated with the Emerald acquisition, the actual number of employee headcount reductions in our strategic restructuring, the results of our lease negotiations, actual cash expenditures that may be made by the company in connection with the reduction in force and the amount, use and impact of any savings generated by the reduction in force and restructuring, and may cause IntriCon’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020 and May 19, 2020. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

About IntriCon Corporation
Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404 
investorrelations@intricon.com

INTRICON CORPORATION
MARKET REVENUE
(Unaudited) 

  FIRST QUARTER
($ in 000's)2020 2019 Change
        
Medical$16,358  $20,793  -21.3%
Diabetes 13,530  17,164 -21.2%
Other Medical 2,828  3,629 -22.1%
        
Hearing Health   3,881    7,010  -44.6%
Value Based Direct-to-End-Consumer 1,173  1,630 -28.0%
Value Based Indirect-to-End-Consumer 744  2,577 -71.1%
Legacy OEM 1,964  2,803 -29.9%
        
Professional Audio Communications  1,264     1,767  -28.5%
        
Total$21,503  $29,570  -27.3%
         

INTRICON CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

   Three Months Ended
(unaudited) March 31,
  March 31,
  2020   2019 
      
Revenue, net$21,503  $29,570 
Cost of goods sold 16,931   21,012 
Gross profit 4,572   8,558 
      
Operating expenses:     
Sales and marketing 1,993   3,389 
General and administrative 3,416   3,186 
Research and development 1,201   965 
Total operating expenses 6,610   7,540 
Operating (loss) income (2,038)   1,018 
      
Interest income, net 184   215 
Other expense, net (107)   (134) 
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and discontinued operations (1,961)   1,099 
      
Income tax expense 18   131 
(Loss) income from continuing operations before discontinued operations (1,979)   968 
Loss from discontinued operations (Note 3) -   (193) 
Net (loss) income$(1,979)  $775 
      
      
Basic (loss) income per share:     
Continuing operations$(0.22)  $0.11 
Discontinued operations -   (0.02) 
Net (loss) income per share:$(0.22)  $0.09 
      
Diluted (loss) income per share:     
Continuing operations$(0.22)  $0.10 
Discontinued operations -   (0.02) 
Net (loss) income per share:$(0.22)  $0.08 
      
Average shares outstanding:     
Basic 8,813   8,705 
Diluted 8,813   9,382 

INTRICON CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(unaudited)March 31,
 December 31,
 2020 2019 
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$15,177  $8,523 
Restricted cash 616   639 
Short-term investment securities 16,889   23,451 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $331 at March 31, 2020 and $325 at December 31, 2019 8,241   8,993 
Inventories 19,115   16,377 
Contract assets 10,079   10,237 
Other current assets 1,426   1,975 
Current assets of discontinued operations -   80 
Total current assets 71,543   70,275 
      
Machinery and equipment 42,944   41,073 
Less:  Accumulated depreciation 28,213   27,522 
Net machinery and equipment 14,731   13,551 
      
Goodwill 9,551   9,551 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,862   4,372 
Investment in partnerships 750   1,160 
Long-term investment securities 5,379   8,629 
Other assets, net 5,902   6,055 
Total assets$111,718  $113,593 
      
Current liabilities:     
Current financing leases$88  $101 
Current operating leases 1,605   1,729 
Accounts payable 10,392   9,876 
Accrued salaries, wages and commissions 2,736   2,274 
Other accrued liabilities 2,474   2,869 
Liabilities of discontinued operations -   77 
Total current liabilities 17,295   16,926 
      
Noncurrent financing leases 15   30 
Noncurrent operating leases 2,503   2,937 
Other postretirement benefit obligations 371   382 
Accrued pension liabilities 651   655 
Other long-term liabilities 2,106   2,171 
Total liabilities 22,941   23,101 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)     
Shareholders’ equity:     
Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 8,819 and 8,781 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 8,819   8,781 
Additional paid-in capital 86,978   86,770 
Accumulated deficit (6,265)   (4,286) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (502)   (520) 
Total shareholders' equity 89,030   90,745 
Non-controlling interest (253)   (253) 
Total equity 88,777   90,492 
Total liabilities and equity$111,718  $113,593 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTRICON CORPORATION
04:13pIntriCon Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04:04pIntriCon Acquires Emerald Medical Services
GL
05/11IntriCon to Announce 2020 First-Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
GL
05/08INTRICON CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30IntriCon Announces Appointment of Sara Hill as Chief Human Resource Officer
GL
04/29INTRICON CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08INTRICON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
04/07INTRICON : Offers covid-19 related business update
AQ
03/31INTRICON CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
03/31INTRICON CORPORATION : Announces Change to Virtual Meeting Format for its Annual..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 105 M
EBIT 2020 0,36 M
Net income 2020 0,58 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 196x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 104 M
Chart INTRICON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IntriCon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRICON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,50 $
Last Close Price 11,78 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Stephen Gorder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Irving Smith Chairman
J. Scott Longval COO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & EVP
Doug Pletcher Vice President-Medical Business Development
Nicholas Anthony Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRICON CORPORATION-34.56%104
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.83%132 542
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.83%44 177
DEXCOM, INC.89.47%38 271
HOYA CORPORATION-0.04%33 755
TERUMO CORPORATION2.86%26 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group