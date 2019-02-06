Log in
INTRICON CORPORATION
IntriCon : to Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results on Tuesday, February 19

02/06/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Company to Hold Investor Conference Call at 4:00 p.m. CT

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that it will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at market close.

Following the release, the company will hold an investment community conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer, and Scott Longval, chief financial officer, will review the company’s financial performance and discuss its strategies. To join the conference call, dial: 1-855-719-5012 and provide the conference ID number 7881455 to the operator.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours after the call ends through 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To access the replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 and enter passcode 7881455.

About IntriCon Corporation
Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.


© Business Wire 2019
