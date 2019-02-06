IntriCon : to Announce 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results on Tuesday, February 19

Company to Hold Investor Conference Call at 4:00 p.m. CT

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that it will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at market close.

Following the release, the company will hold an investment community conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer, and Scott Longval, chief financial officer, will review the company’s financial performance and discuss its strategies. To join the conference call, dial: 1-855-719-5012 and provide the conference ID number 7881455 to the operator.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours after the call ends through 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To access the replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 and enter passcode 7881455.

