Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Intrinsyc Technologies Corp    ITC   CA46123E1043

INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (ITC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intrinsyc Announces Engagement of Roth Capital Partners to Accelerate Strategic Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc® Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) (“Intrinsyc” or the “Company”), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (“IoT”) products, today announced Intrinsyc’s engagement of Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) as a financial advisor with a mandate to accelerate strategic growth opportunities for the Company. The goal of Roth’s mandate, which has been documented by a formal engagement agreement on standard industry terms, is to enhance value for all holders of Intrinsyc common shares. 

Intrinsyc achieved record revenue of US$25.7 million (CDN$33.4 million) in 2018 and has compiled a 26.4% compound annual revenue growth (“CAGR”) from 2014 – 2018.  Intrinsyc is now seeking opportunities to augment its strong organic growth which would bring greater scale and could lead to increased valuation of the Company’s shares.

Intrinsyc provides embedded computing modules and product development services to enable and support a wide variety of fast-growing IoT products such as robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality glasses, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. 

The Company does not provide an assurance that this process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the timing or terms of any such transaction. There can be no assurances that the process will result in any specific transaction that will be acceptable to the Company.

ABOUT INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation combines production-ready computing modules with unmatched product development expertise to enable rapid commercialization of Internet of Things (“IoT”) products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,300 projects from mobile phones and tablets to a variety of consumer and industrial IoT products.  Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry’s most advanced processor technology and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry-leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s reports filed on SEDAR, including its Annual Information Form and financial report for the year ended December 31, 2017.  This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Company’s future plans. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:
George Reznik, CA – CPA, CBV
Chief Financial Officer
Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation
Email: greznik@intrinsyc.com
Phone: 604-678-3734

intrinsyc-logo-300x225.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES COR
09:02aIntrinsyc Announces Engagement of Roth Capital Partners to Accelerate Strateg..
GL
02/04INTRINSYC (TSX : ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) Announces Achievement of Record Annual Re..
AQ
01/31INTRINSYC (TSX : ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) Announces Achievement of Record Annual Re..
GL
2018INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES : Secures New Design Win and Orders Valued at US$748,000 ..
AQ
2018INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Announces Distribution of Qualcomm Flight P..
AQ
2018INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Announces Distribution of Qualcomm Flight P..
AQ
2018Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation Announces Distribution of Qualcomm Flight&..
GL
2018INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES : Retains Qualcomm veteran Tia Cassett to provide Strateg..
AQ
2018INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES : Retains Qualcomm veteran Tia Cassett to provide Strateg..
AQ
2018Intrinsyc Retains Qualcomm® veteran Tia Cassett to provide Strategic Consulta..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 25,1 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 11,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 24,7 M
Chart INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Duration : Period :
Intrinsyc Technologies Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,87 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
Managers
NameTitle
Tracy A. Rees President, CEO & Executive Director
George A. Duguay Chairman
George W. Reznik Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Victor Gonzalez Vice President-Engineering
Thomas O. Bitove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP13.77%25
SNAP INC25.77%8 974
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC7.34%8 645
GRUBHUB INC5.99%7 384
MOMO INC (ADR)25.35%6 088
SEA LTD (ADR)32.16%5 011
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.