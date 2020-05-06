Log in
INTRUM

News 
News

Intrum : Debt collector Intrum targets stable core profit after first-quarter writedown

05/06/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Intrum, Europe's biggest debt collector, reported on a 66% drop in first-quarter profit hit by a writedown and weaker credit management in southern Europe but a mostly stable performance so far this quarter.

The Swedish group's operating profit tumbled to 459 million crowns ($46.8 million) from 1.35 billion a year earlier partly due to a 636 million writedown on holdings at its Portfolio Investments division.

The division buys portfolios of overdue debts and then collects them. Intrum said the revaluation reflected expectations of lower collections in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Intrum's shares were down 2% in early trade and are off 51% year to date.

Its credit management operations in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain saw sales and margins fall in March reflecting government efforts to stem the pandemic that caused legal systems to partially close and people to stay at home.

"We expect to see increased opportunities to recover this loss of revenue when the situation normalises," the company said regarding the unit that manages credit in Italy, Spain and Greece which saw sales fall 35% before acquisitions.

STABLE PERFORMANCE ELSEWHERE

In most of the 24 markets where Intrum has credit management operations, however, performance was stable in the first quarter - and also so far in the second quarter, it said.

"We believe that this development supports our ambition for a sideways development of our adjusted operating income in the second quarter," it said.

"We expect Southern Europe to gradually open up their legal systems from the summer months and we then see conditions for a generally more positive market outlook combined with pent-up demand among our clients to accelerate portfolio sales."

($1 = 9.8076 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 16 172 M
EBIT 2020 4 842 M
Net income 2020 2 061 M
Debt 2020 50 885 M
Yield 2020 5,60%
P/E ratio 2020 9,29x
P/E ratio 2021 5,58x
EV / Sales2020 4,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,75x
Capitalization 18 180 M
Chart INTRUM
Duration : Period :
Intrum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 173,75  SEK
Last Close Price 150,10  SEK
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikael Ericson Thure President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Per Eric Sletten Larsson Chairman
Cathrine Klouman Chief Operating Officer
Anders Eric Engdahl Chief Financial Officer
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUM-49.64%1 853
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED1.78%5 086
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.57%4 198
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.47%3 323
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-2.19%3 200
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-8.66%3 146
