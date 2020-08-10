Intrusion Inc. Announces Financial Release Date and Conference Call

Log in
08/10/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB: INTZ), (“Intrusion”) will announce second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2020.  The press release will be published over the wire services after the market closes.  The release will also be available on the company’s web site at www.intrusion.com.  Intrusion management will review the Company’s financial and operational progress for the second quarter 2020 during a conference call later that day at 4:00 P.M., CDT.

Interested investors can access the call by calling 1-833-360-0880 at 4:00 P.M., CDT.  For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning August 13, 2020 at approximately 7:00 P.M., CDT until August 20, 2020 by calling 1-855-859-2056.  At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 9435598.  In addition, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.

About Intrusion Inc. 

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products.  Intrusion’s product families include TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.  Intrusion’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.  For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com. 

Financial Contact
Michael L. Paxton, VP, CFO
972.301.3658, mpaxton@intrusion.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13,6 M - -
Net income 2019 4,47 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,94x
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Paxton Chairman, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
James F. Gero Independent Director
Don M. Johnston Independent Director
T. Joe Head Vice Chairman & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.68.00%128
ACCENTURE9.97%147 318
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.18%114 806
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.77%111 287
VMWARE, INC.-6.25%59 635
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.07%59 331
