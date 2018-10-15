Log in
INTU PROPERTIES (INTU)

INTU PROPERTIES (INTU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/15 04:26:36 pm
182.2 GBp   -1.35%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intu Properties plc

10/15/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intu Properties plc

Released : 15/10/18 14:23:00

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intu Properties plc 15-Oct-2018 / 14:23 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

FORM 8.3

  • 1. KEY INFORMATION

    (a) Full name of discloser:

    The Vanguard Group, Inc.

    (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

    The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

    (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

    Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

    Intu Properties plc

    (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

    (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

    For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

    12 October 2018

    (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

    If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

    N/A

  • 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

50p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

35,521,290

2.62%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

35,521,290

2.62%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.

DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Common Stock

Sale

19,815

1.83 GBP

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

(a)

Purchases and sales

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii)

Exercise

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

15 October 2018

Contact name:

Shawn Acker

Telephone number:

001-610-669-8989

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Category Code:RET - Intu Properties plc

LSE Ticker:

LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65

Sequence No.: 6205

EQS News ID: 733693

End of AnnouncementEQS News Service

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 13:32:16 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
09/08THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
08/18SPENDING 55% OF THE NET RENTAL INCOM : Intu Properties 
07/27Intu Properties PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016LAND SECURITIES : An Under-Followed Play On Booming Real Estate 
2015Some Companies Are More Wonderful Than Others 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 470 M
EBIT 2018 397 M
Net income 2018 -713 M
Debt 2018 4 820 M
Yield 2018 7,58%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
Capitalization 2 503 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,86  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-27.00%3 291
EQUINIX INC-12.64%31 571
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-5.68%23 075
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%19 399
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.05%16 231
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-13.71%12 898
