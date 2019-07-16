Log in
Intu Properties : Allsaints opens new architectural concept store at Manchester Arndale

07/16/2019

M&G Real Estate and intu, joint owners of Manchester Arndale, have welcomed AllSaints' new architectural concept store at Manchester Arndale.

It marks the brand's biggest UK store opening of the year.

Following several years of strong trading on Market Street, AllSaints committed earlier this year to a lease in a new location within the centre. The global contemporary fashion brand has today opened the doors to its beautifully designed new store on New Cannon Street, joining a compelling line-up of big fashion names including Gap, Monki, Superdry, River Island, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret Pink.

AllSaints, which is headquartered in East London and has been designing full collections of womenswear, menswear and accessories since 1994, has introduced one of its market-leading shop fits to its new home.The architectural approach takes inspiration from a diverse range of references, including Sverre Fehn's Nordic pavilion in Venice and Richard Serra's industrial scale steel sculptures. The design employs a reduced palette of exposed materials and finishes, using warm tones of grey concrete and textured render for the floors and walls throughout. Within these a series of free-standing steel walls and niche linings create areas for product display. AllSaints partnered with London-based architectural firm Al-Jawad Pike on the project.

AllSaints' new concept store at Manchester Arndale is exceptional - a stunning retail environment that further elevates Manchester Arndale.

Colin Flinn
regional managing director at intu

This relocation by AllSaints, alongside new leases for leading brands including Uniqlo, Jack & Jones and Quiz, demonstrates the continued confidence in the centre as one of the true fashion hubs of the north."

Wil Beedle, Chief Creative Director of AllSaints, said: "We are delighted to have opened this beautiful new store in what has been a highly successful location for AllSaints over the last number of years. We are extremely proud of the design, which re-assembles the existing visual codes of our brand and creates a space for both the customers and the collection that has a pervading sense of calm within a look of raw but stylish industrialism. Manchester has long been known as a fashion-conscious and trend-setting city, and it is great to know that our iconic brand is set to play a key role in that scene for many years to come."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:44:03 UTC
