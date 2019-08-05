Intu Properties : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 05/08/19 09:30:00

RNS Number : 8086H

Intu Properties PLC 05 August 2019

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

a)

Name

John Strachan

b)

Position/status

Chairman

c)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

intu properties plc

b)

LEI

213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 50 pence each

GB0006834344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

47.75 pence

70,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 August 2019

Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group