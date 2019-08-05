Intu Properties : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released : 05/08/19 09:30:00
RNS Number : 8086H
Intu Properties PLC 05 August 2019
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)
Name
John Strachan
b)
Position/status
Chairman
c)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial Notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
intu properties plc
b)
LEI
213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 50 pence each
GB0006834344
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
47.75 pence
70,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
1 August 2019
