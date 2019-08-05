Intu Properties : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released : 05/08/19 09:30:00

RNS Number : 8086H

Intu Properties PLC 05 August 2019

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them a) Name John Strachan b) Position/status Chairman c) Initial notification/ amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 50 pence each GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 47.75 pence 70,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHELLFBKVFEBBE