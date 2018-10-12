Log in
INTU PROPERTIES (INTU)
Intu Properties : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

10/12/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

Released : 12/10/18 11:03:00

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a)

Name of exempt principal trader:

BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD

(b)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

INTU PROPERTIES PLC

relevant securities this form relates:

(c)

Name of the party to the offer with which exempt

Brookfield Property Group

principal trader is connected

11 October 2018

  • (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

  • (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)Class of relevant security:

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

(%)

Number

(%)

0.53%

0

0.00%

0.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

2,000,000

0.53%

0

0.00%

50p ordinary

Short Positions

(%)

Number

(%)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:Cash-settled derivatives:TOTAL:

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Convertible Bond XS1511910025

Interests

Number

2,000,000

0

Short Positions

Interests Number

4,521,919

0.33% 10,131,759 0.75%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

7,941,979

0.59%

12,087,347

0.89%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

(4)

TOTAL:

12,463,898

0.92%

22,219,106

1.64%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit

1.827 GBP

1.827 GBP

Class of

Product

Price per

relevant

description

unit

security

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

403

1.8318 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

1,087

35.0348 ZAR

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

1,196

34.9700 ZAR

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

1,437

1.8323 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

7,664

1.8321 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

9,371

1.8334 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

12,464

1.8338 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

17,507

1.8316 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

20,771

1.8276 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

24,416

1.8353 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

24,639

35.1859 ZAR

50p ordinary

SWAP

Long

24,951

1.8280 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

100,088

1.8377 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

205,729

35.1464 ZAR

50p ordinary

SWAP

Short

37

1.8329 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

879

1.8301 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

2,167

1.8321 GBP

50p ordinary

SWAP

Short

2,167

1.8321 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

6,049

1.8350 GBP

50p ordinary

SWAP

Short

6,178

1.8323 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

12,754

35.0508 ZAR

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

18,671

1.8281 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

21,174

1.8279 GBP

security 50p ordinary 50p ordinary

securities paid/received paid/receivedPurchase

Sale

2,014,222 1,037,836

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

1.8400 GBP 1.8400 GBPNature of dealing Number of reference securities

50p ordinary

50p ordinary

50p ordinary

50p ordinary

50p ordinary

50p ordinarySWAP SWAP CFD CFD CFD CFD

Short Short Short Short Short Short

33,680 79,893

1.8345 GBP 1.8318 GBP

100,108 35.1558 ZAR

  • 205,729 1.8283 GBP

  • 248,441 1.8328 GBP

  • 791,259 35.0905 ZAR

    50p ordinary SWAP Expires 15/10/2019

    Short

  • 904,951 1.8280 GBP

    50p ordinary

    SWAP

    Short

  • 904,951 1.8280 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product description Writing, purchasing, relevant security e.g. call option selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if applicable)

e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure:

12 Oct 2018

Contact name:

Large Holdings Regulatory Operations

Telephone number:

020 3134 7213

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005138/en/

BARCLAYS PLC

Source: BARCLAYS PLC

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:12:10 UTC
