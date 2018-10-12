Intu Properties : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC
Released : 12/10/18 11:03:00
FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN
EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a)
|
Name of exempt principal trader:
|
BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD
|
(b)
|
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
(c)
|
Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
|
Brookfield Property Group
|
principal trader is connected
|
11 October 2018
-
(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
-
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)Class of relevant security:
Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
0.53%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
2,000,000
|
0.53%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
50p ordinary
|
Short Positions
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:Cash-settled derivatives:TOTAL:
(1)
Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
|
Convertible Bond XS1511910025
|
Interests
|
Number
|
2,000,000
|
0
|
|
Short Positions
Interests Number
4,521,919
0.33% 10,131,759 0.75%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
|
7,941,979
|
0.59%
|
12,087,347
|
0.89%
|
(3)
|
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
|
and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
(4)
|
TOTAL:
|
12,463,898
|
0.92%
|
22,219,106
|
1.64%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit
|
1.827 GBP
|
1.827 GBP
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Price per
|
relevant
|
description
|
unit
|
security
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
403
|
1.8318 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
1,087
|
35.0348 ZAR
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
1,196
|
34.9700 ZAR
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
1,437
|
1.8323 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
7,664
|
1.8321 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
9,371
|
1.8334 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
12,464
|
1.8338 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
17,507
|
1.8316 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
20,771
|
1.8276 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
24,416
|
1.8353 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
24,639
|
35.1859 ZAR
|
50p ordinary
|
SWAP
|
Long
|
24,951
|
1.8280 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
100,088
|
1.8377 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Long
|
205,729
|
35.1464 ZAR
|
50p ordinary
|
SWAP
|
Short
|
37
|
1.8329 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Short
|
879
|
1.8301 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Short
|
2,167
|
1.8321 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
SWAP
|
Short
|
2,167
|
1.8321 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Short
|
6,049
|
1.8350 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
SWAP
|
Short
|
6,178
|
1.8323 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Short
|
12,754
|
35.0508 ZAR
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Short
|
18,671
|
1.8281 GBP
|
50p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Short
|
21,174
|
1.8279 GBP
security 50p ordinary 50p ordinary
securities paid/received paid/receivedPurchase
Sale
2,014,222 1,037,836
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
1.8400 GBP 1.8400 GBPNature of dealing Number of reference securities
50p ordinary
50p ordinary
50p ordinary
50p ordinary
50p ordinary
50p ordinarySWAP SWAP CFD CFD CFD CFD
Short Short Short Short Short Short
33,680 79,893
1.8345 GBP 1.8318 GBP
100,108 35.1558 ZAR
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of Product description Writing, purchasing, relevant security e.g. call option selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unit
Type e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security Product description Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if applicable)
e.g. subscription, conversion
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
|
Date of disclosure:
|
12 Oct 2018
|
Contact name:
|
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
|
Telephone number:
|
020 3134 7213
