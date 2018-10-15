Intu Properties : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

Released : 15/10/18 10:58:00

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose INTU PROPERTIES PLC relevant securities this form relates: (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt Brookfield Property Group principal trader is connected (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 October 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal NO: trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

(1)

(2)

(3)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:Cash-settled derivatives:Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:Convertible Bond XS1511910025

(4)

TOTAL:

2,000,000 0.53%

2,000,000 0.53%

Interests Number Short Positions

Number (%) 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% (%)

Class of relevant security:

50p ordinary

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Interests NumberShort Positions

(%)Number

(%)

4,609,529 0.34% 9,923,147 0.73%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

7,586,281 0.56% 7,285,047 0.54%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

(4)

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

12,195,810 0.90% 17,208,194 1.27%

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Total number of Highest price per unit Lowest price per unit securities paid/received paid/received security 50p ordinary Purchase 834,498 1.8639 GBP 1.831 GBP 50p ordinary Sale 5,487,495 35.2000 ZAR 35.2 ZAR 50p ordinary Sale 5,487,495 1.8667 GBP 1.8257 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Price per relevant description unit security 50p ordinary CFD Long 42 34.7995 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Long 262 1.8403 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 404 1.8257 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 833 1.8298 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 5,478 1.8512 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 6,632 1.8402 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 8,635 34.5840 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Long 14,256 34.6706 ZAR 50p ordinary CFD Long 18,655 1.8325 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 20,518 34.7760 ZAR 50p ordinary SWAP Long 46,988 1.8470 GBP 50p ordinary SWAP Long 66,036 1.8477 GBP 50p ordinary CFD Long 50p ordinary CFD Short 50p ordinary CFD Short 50p ordinary SWAP Short 50p ordinary CFD Short 50p ordinary CFD Short 50p ordinary SWAP Short 50p ordinary CFD Short 50p ordinary CFD Short securities

Nature of dealing Number of

reference

4,929,729 35.1964 ZAR

42

34.6304 ZAR

404

1.8470 GBP

1,306

1.8374 GBP

3,992

1.8451 GBP

25,918

1.8472 GBP

32,643

1.8343 GBP

212,316 34.6686 ZAR 395,245 1.8408 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingClass of relevant security

Product description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if applicable)

e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? Date of disclosure: 15 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213 NO

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

