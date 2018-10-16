Log in
INTU PROPERTIES
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Intu

10/16/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Intu

Released : 16/10/18 11:32:00

RNS Number : 2047E UBS AG (EPT)

16 October 2018

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Intu Properties plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Intu Properties plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

15 October 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

N/A

2.

DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

50p ordinary

Buy

480158

1.83353 GBP

1.81400 GBP

50p ordinary

Sell

244986

1.83353 GBP

1.81565 GBP

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

50p ordinary

CFD

Long

2000

1.8195

GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

57350

1.83350008718396 GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

3300

1.82275758

GBP

50p ordinary

CFD

Short

210722

1.8225466

GBP

50p

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)CFD

Short

2000

1.814

GBP

ordinary

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii)

Exercise

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

3.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none "

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

16 October 2018

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

FERLLFVIIILRLIT

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:42:11 UTC
