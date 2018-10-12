Intu Properties : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Intu Properties plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Intu Properties plc

Released : 12/10/18 11:19:00

RNS Number : 9045D

Credit Suisse Securities (Eur) Ltd 12 October 2018

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Intu Properties Plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Advisor to Offeror. A consortium comprising The Peel Group, The Olayan Group and funds or vehicles which are managed or advised by Brookfield Property Group (d) Date dealing undertaken: 11-October-2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" No

2.

DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)(i) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 3,886,513 1.858 (GBP) 1.824 (GBP) Ordinary Sales 3,572,249 1.858 (GBP) 1.824 (GBP)

(ii)

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 21,870 3,523 (ZAX) 3,501 (ZAX) Ordinary Sales 21,870 3,523 (ZAX) 3,499 (ZAX)

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference unit (GBp) security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position

Ordinary

Swap

Reducing a long

39

182.81

Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 258 182.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 258 182.81 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 20 182.85 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 232 182.85 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1577 182.85 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 2602 182.89 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 2602 182.89 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 11132 182.97 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 12059 182.97 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 10 183.15 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 247 183.15 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1668 183.15 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 706 183.17 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 5406 183.17 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 16211 183.17 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 16211 183.17 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 21124 183.24 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 49290 183.24 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 126527 183.29 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 317 183.44 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 317 183.44 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 2407 183.44 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 16527 183.44 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 137 183.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 983 183.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 6724 183.52 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 89 183.61 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 89 183.61 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 635 183.61 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 4352 183.61 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 22 183.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 22 183.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 148 183.69 Ordinary Swap Reducing a long 1000000 185.80 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 5847 182.80 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 39 182.81 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 232 182.85 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1577 182.85 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 2602 182.89 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 10 183.15 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 247 183.15 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1668 183.15 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 706 183.17 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 5406 183.17 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 21124 183.24 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 49290 183.24 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 129129 183.28 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 2407 183.44 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 16527 183.44 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 983 183.52 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 635 183.61 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 45027 183.61 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 148 183.69 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1000000 185.80 Ordinary Swap Increasing a long 1000000 185.80

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 3. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

Date of disclosure: 12-October-2018 Contact name: Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald Telephone number: 0207 888 5416 / 8548

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

