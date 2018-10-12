Intu Properties : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Intu Properties plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Intu Properties plc
Credit Suisse Securities (Eur) Ltd 12 October 2018
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING
IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Intu Properties Plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
Advisor to Offeror. A consortium comprising The Peel Group, The Olayan Group and funds or vehicles which are managed or advised by Brookfield Property Group
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
11-October-2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
"N/A"
No
2.
DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a)(i) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
Ordinary
Purchases
3,886,513
1.858 (GBP)
1.824 (GBP)
Ordinary
Sales
3,572,249
1.858 (GBP)
1.824 (GBP)
(ii)
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
Ordinary
Purchases
21,870
3,523 (ZAX)
3,501 (ZAX)
Ordinary
Sales
21,870
3,523 (ZAX)
3,499 (ZAX)
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price per
relevant
description
e.g. opening/closing a
reference
unit (GBp)
security
e.g. CFD
long/short position,
securities
increasing/reducing a
long/short position
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
39
182.81
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
258
182.81
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
258
182.81
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
20
182.85
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
232
182.85
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
1577
182.85
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
2602
182.89
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
2602
182.89
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
11132
182.97
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
12059
182.97
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
10
183.15
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
247
183.15
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
1668
183.15
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
706
183.17
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
5406
183.17
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
16211
183.17
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
16211
183.17
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
21124
183.24
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
49290
183.24
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
126527
183.29
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
317
183.44
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
317
183.44
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
2407
183.44
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
16527
183.44
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
137
183.52
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
983
183.52
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
6724
183.52
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
89
183.61
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
89
183.61
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
635
183.61
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
4352
183.61
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
22
183.69
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
22
183.69
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
148
183.69
Ordinary
Swap
Reducing a long
1000000
185.80
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
5847
182.80
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
39
182.81
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
232
182.85
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
1577
182.85
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
2602
182.89
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
10
183.15
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
247
183.15
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
1668
183.15
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
706
183.17
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
5406
183.17
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
21124
183.24
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
49290
183.24
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
129129
183.28
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
2407
183.44
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
16527
183.44
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
983
183.52
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
635
183.61
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
45027
183.61
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
148
183.69
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
1000000
185.80
Ordinary
Swap
Increasing a long
1000000
185.80
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
(d)
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
3.
OTHER INFORMATION
(a)
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
Date of disclosure:
12-October-2018
Contact name:
Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald
Telephone number:
0207 888 5416 / 8548
