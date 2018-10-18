Intu Properties : Form 8 (OPD) - intu properties plc

Form 8 (OPD) - intu properties plc
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
We refer to the announcement made by The Peel Group, The Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group (each a "Consortium
Member" and together the "Consortium") regarding their possible offer for intu properties plc (the "Announcement").
This announcement is intu properties plc's opening position disclosure in relation to intu properties plc which is required to be published within 10 business days of the
Announcement under the UK Takeover Code.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
INTU PROPERTIES PLC
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
INTU PROPERTIES PLC
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
16 OCTOBER 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
N/A
POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
|
Interests
|
Short positions
Number
|
%
Number
|
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
-
Nil
|
-
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
-
Nil
|
-
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
-
Nil
|
-
TOTAL:
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
|
N/A
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
N/A
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
1.INTERESTS HELD BY DIRECTORS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND THEIR CLOSE RELATIVES AND RELATED TRUSTS (EXCLUDING OPTIONS AND AWARDS SET OUT BELOW) (1)
NAME
|
NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES
|
PERCENTAGE OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL (PER CENT.)
John Strachan
|
30,000
|
0.0022
Adele Anderson
|
32,504
|
0.0024
David Fischel(2)
|
1,272,433
|
0.0939
Matthew Roberts
|
433,387
|
0.0320
Richard Gordon(3)
|
82,456,137
|
6.0851
Louise Patten
|
12,857
|
0.0009
Rakhi Goss-Custard
|
7,383
|
0.0005
Raymond Fine(4)
|
175,821
|
0.0130
Ian Burke
|
0
|
0
Notes
(1) Excluding interests held by John Whittaker and his alternate, Steven Underwood, and their close relatives and related trusts, which will be included in the Rule 8.3 Opening Position Disclosure(s) to be published by the Consortium or the Consortium Members.
(4) Includes interests held by Beverley Fine and Jonathan Fine. Raymond Fine is an alternate director to Richard Gordon.
2. OPTIONS AND AWARDS HELD BY DIRECTORS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC IN INTU PROPERTIES PLC SHARES:
Options and awards held by David Fischel:
Bonus Share Scheme
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
|
7 March 2016
|
52,663
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
57,642
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
58,905
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
52,354
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
52,354
|
Nil
|
Performance Share Plan
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
|
29 April 2014
|
155,673
|
Nil
|
|
11 March 2015
|
130,248
|
Nil
|
|
11 March 2015
|
130,248
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2016
|
157,998
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2016
|
157,998
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2016
|
157,998
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
171,637
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
171,637
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
171,638
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
242,382
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
242,382
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
242,382
|
Nil
|
Approved Share Option Plan
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
|
28 May 2009
|
12,906
|
232.410p
|
Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
THRESHOLD PRICE
|
|
10 August 2010
|
1,382,972
|
285.630p
|
Share Incentive Plan
UNAVAILABLE
|
TAXABLE
|
TAX FREE
|
TOTAL
5,248
|
5,604
|
12,374
|
23,226
Options and awards held by Matthew Roberts:
Bonus Share Scheme
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
|
7 Mar 2016
|
41,271
|
Nil
|
|
7 Mar 2017
|
45,719
|
Nil
|
|
7 Mar 2017
|
46,982
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
41,322
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
41,322
|
Nil
|
Performance Share Plan
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
|
|
29 April 2014
|
119,748
|
Nil
|
|
11 March 2015
|
102,696
|
Nil
|
|
11 March 2015
|
102,696
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2016
|
124,580
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2016
|
124,580
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2016
|
124,580
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
135,473
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
135,474
|
Nil
|
|
7 March 2017
|
135,474
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
191,309
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
191,309
|
Nil
|
|
9 March 2018
|
191,308
|
Nil
|
Approved Share Option Plan
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
EXERCISE PRICE
|
|
26 May 2010
|
11,203
|
267.750p
|
Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)
DATE OF AWARD
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
THRESHOLD PRICE
|
|
10 August 2010
|
481,387
|
285.630p
|
Share Incentive Plan
UNAVAILABLE
|
TAXABLE
|
TAX FREE
|
|
4,129
|
5,603
|
4,564
|
3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC CONNECTED ADVISERS IN ORDINARY SHARES OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC:
UBS LIMITED
Class of relevant security:
|
Interests
|
Short positions
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
TOTAL:
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL, A SUBSIDIARY OF BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
Class of relevant security:
|
Interests
|
Short positions
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
TOTAL:
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
N.M. ROTHSCHILD & SONS LIMITED
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including
|
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
options) and agreements to
|
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
Nil
|
-
|
Nil
|
-
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
|
NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
|
NO
Date of disclosure:
18 OCTOBER 2018
|
Contact name:
|
SUSAN MARSDEN
|
Telephone number:
|
+44 207 960 1817
