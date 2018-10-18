Log in
Intu Properties : Form 8 (OPD) - intu properties plc

10/18/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

Form 8 (OPD) - intu properties plc

Released : 18/10/18 11:30:00

RNS Number : 4797E Intu Properties PLC 18 October 2018

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

FORM 8 (OPD)

We refer to the announcement made by The Peel Group, The Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group (each a "Consortium

Member" and together the "Consortium") regarding their possible offer for intu properties plc (the "Announcement").

This announcement is intu properties plc's opening position disclosure in relation to intu properties plc which is required to be published within 10 business days of the

Announcement under the UK Takeover Code.

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

INTU PROPERTIES PLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

INTU PROPERTIES PLC

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

16 OCTOBER 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

N/A

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

TOTAL:

Nil - Nil -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

1.INTERESTS HELD BY DIRECTORS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND THEIR CLOSE RELATIVES AND RELATED TRUSTS (EXCLUDING OPTIONS AND AWARDS SET OUT BELOW) (1)

NAME

NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL (PER CENT.)

John Strachan

30,000

0.0022

Adele Anderson

32,504

0.0024

David Fischel(2)

1,272,433

0.0939

Matthew Roberts

433,387

0.0320

Richard Gordon(3)

82,456,137

6.0851

Louise Patten

12,857

0.0009

Rakhi Goss-Custard

7,383

0.0005

Raymond Fine(4)

175,821

0.0130

Ian Burke

0

0

Notes

(1) Excluding interests held by John Whittaker and his alternate, Steven Underwood, and their close relatives and related trusts, which will be included in the Rule 8.3 Opening Position Disclosure(s) to be published by the Consortium or the Consortium Members.

  • (2) Includes interests held by Susan Clare Fischel.

  • (3) Includes interests held by close relatives of Richard Gordon who are acting (or presumed to be acting) in concert with him and related trusts.

(4) Includes interests held by Beverley Fine and Jonathan Fine. Raymond Fine is an alternate director to Richard Gordon.

2. OPTIONS AND AWARDS HELD BY DIRECTORS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC IN INTU PROPERTIES PLC SHARES:

Options and awards held by David Fischel:

Bonus Share Scheme

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

7 March 2016

52,663

Nil

7 March 2019

7 March 2017

57,642

Nil

7 March 2020

7 March 2017

58,905

Nil

7 March 2019

9 March 2018

52,354

Nil

9 March 2020

9 March 2018

52,354

Nil

9 March 2021

Performance Share Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

29 April 2014

155,673

Nil

29 April 2019

11 March 2015

130,248

Nil

11 March 2019

11 March 2015

130,248

Nil

11 March 2020

7 March 2016

157,998

Nil

7 March 2019

7 March 2016

157,998

Nil

7 March 2020

7 March 2016

157,998

Nil

7 March 2021

7 March 2017

171,637

Nil

7 March 2020

7 March 2017

171,637

Nil

7 March 2021

7 March 2017

171,638

Nil

7 March 2022

9 March 2018

242,382

Nil

9 March 2021

9 March 2018

242,382

Nil

9 March 2022

9 March 2018

242,382

Nil

9 March 2023

Approved Share Option Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

28 May 2009

12,906

232.410p

28 May 2012

Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

THRESHOLD PRICE

VESTING DATE

10 August 2010

1,382,972

285.630p

10 August 2013

Share Incentive Plan

UNAVAILABLE

TAXABLE

TAX FREE

TOTAL

5,248

5,604

12,374

23,226

Options and awards held by Matthew Roberts:

Bonus Share Scheme

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

7 Mar 2016

41,271

Nil

7 March 2019

7 Mar 2017

45,719

Nil

7 March 2020

7 Mar 2017

46,982

Nil

7 March 2019

9 March 2018

41,322

Nil

9 March 2020

9 March 2018

41,322

Nil

9 March 2021

Performance Share Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

SHARES

29 April 2014

119,748

Nil

29 April 2019

11 March 2015

102,696

Nil

11 March 2019

11 March 2015

102,696

Nil

11 March 2020

7 March 2016

124,580

Nil

7 March 2019

7 March 2016

124,580

Nil

7 March 2020

7 March 2016

124,580

Nil

7 March 2021

7 March 2017

135,473

Nil

7 March 2020

7 March 2017

135,474

Nil

7 March 2021

7 March 2017

135,474

Nil

7 March 2022

9 March 2018

191,309

Nil

9 March 2021

9 March 2018

191,309

Nil

9 March 2022

9 March 2018

191,308

Nil

9 March 2023

Approved Share Option Plan

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

EXERCISE PRICE

VESTING DATE

26 May 2010

11,203

267.750p

26 May 2013

Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)

DATE OF AWARD

NUMBER OF SHARES

THRESHOLD PRICE

VESTING DATE

10 August 2010

481,387

285.630p

10 August 2013

Share Incentive Plan

UNAVAILABLE

TAXABLE

TAX FREE

TOTAL

4,129

5,603

4,564

14,296

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC CONNECTED ADVISERS IN ORDINARY SHARES OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC:

UBS LIMITED

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

TOTAL:

Nil

-

Nil

-

MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL, A SUBSIDIARY OF BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

-

Nil

-

TOTAL:

Nil

-

Nil

-

N.M. ROTHSCHILD & SONS LIMITED

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

-

Nil

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including

Nil

-

Nil

-

options) and agreements to

purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

Nil

-

Nil

-

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

18 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

SUSAN MARSDEN

Telephone number:

+44 207 960 1817

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:42:03 UTC
