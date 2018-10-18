Intu Properties : Form 8 (OPD) - intu properties plc

Form 8 (OPD) - intu properties plc

Released : 18/10/18 11:30:00

RNS Number : 4797E Intu Properties PLC 18 October 2018

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

FORM 8 (OPD)

We refer to the announcement made by The Peel Group, The Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group (each a "Consortium

Member" and together the "Consortium") regarding their possible offer for intu properties plc (the "Announcement").

This announcement is intu properties plc's opening position disclosure in relation to intu properties plc which is required to be published within 10 business days of the

Announcement under the UK Takeover Code.

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: INTU PROPERTIES PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree INTU PROPERTIES PLC (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 16 OCTOBER 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" N/A

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil - Nil - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil - Nil - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil - Nil -

TOTAL:

Nil - Nil -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

1.INTERESTS HELD BY DIRECTORS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC AND THEIR CLOSE RELATIVES AND RELATED TRUSTS (EXCLUDING OPTIONS AND AWARDS SET OUT BELOW) (1)

NAME NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES PERCENTAGE OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL (PER CENT.) John Strachan 30,000 0.0022 Adele Anderson 32,504 0.0024 David Fischel(2) 1,272,433 0.0939 Matthew Roberts 433,387 0.0320 Richard Gordon(3) 82,456,137 6.0851 Louise Patten 12,857 0.0009 Rakhi Goss-Custard 7,383 0.0005 Raymond Fine(4) 175,821 0.0130 Ian Burke 0 0

Notes

(1) Excluding interests held by John Whittaker and his alternate, Steven Underwood, and their close relatives and related trusts, which will be included in the Rule 8.3 Opening Position Disclosure(s) to be published by the Consortium or the Consortium Members.

(2) Includes interests held by Susan Clare Fischel.

(3) Includes interests held by close relatives of Richard Gordon who are acting (or presumed to be acting) in concert with him and related trusts.

(4) Includes interests held by Beverley Fine and Jonathan Fine. Raymond Fine is an alternate director to Richard Gordon.

2. OPTIONS AND AWARDS HELD BY DIRECTORS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC IN INTU PROPERTIES PLC SHARES:

Options and awards held by David Fischel:

Bonus Share Scheme

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 7 March 2016 52,663 Nil 7 March 2019 7 March 2017 57,642 Nil 7 March 2020 7 March 2017 58,905 Nil 7 March 2019 9 March 2018 52,354 Nil 9 March 2020 9 March 2018 52,354 Nil 9 March 2021

Performance Share Plan

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 29 April 2014 155,673 Nil 29 April 2019 11 March 2015 130,248 Nil 11 March 2019 11 March 2015 130,248 Nil 11 March 2020 7 March 2016 157,998 Nil 7 March 2019 7 March 2016 157,998 Nil 7 March 2020 7 March 2016 157,998 Nil 7 March 2021 7 March 2017 171,637 Nil 7 March 2020 7 March 2017 171,637 Nil 7 March 2021 7 March 2017 171,638 Nil 7 March 2022 9 March 2018 242,382 Nil 9 March 2021 9 March 2018 242,382 Nil 9 March 2022 9 March 2018 242,382 Nil 9 March 2023

Approved Share Option Plan

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 28 May 2009 12,906 232.410p 28 May 2012

Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES THRESHOLD PRICE VESTING DATE 10 August 2010 1,382,972 285.630p 10 August 2013

Share Incentive Plan

UNAVAILABLE TAXABLE TAX FREE TOTAL 5,248 5,604 12,374 23,226

Options and awards held by Matthew Roberts:

Bonus Share Scheme

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 7 Mar 2016 41,271 Nil 7 March 2019 7 Mar 2017 45,719 Nil 7 March 2020 7 Mar 2017 46,982 Nil 7 March 2019 9 March 2018 41,322 Nil 9 March 2020 9 March 2018 41,322 Nil 9 March 2021

Performance Share Plan

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE SHARES 29 April 2014 119,748 Nil 29 April 2019 11 March 2015 102,696 Nil 11 March 2019 11 March 2015 102,696 Nil 11 March 2020 7 March 2016 124,580 Nil 7 March 2019 7 March 2016 124,580 Nil 7 March 2020 7 March 2016 124,580 Nil 7 March 2021 7 March 2017 135,473 Nil 7 March 2020 7 March 2017 135,474 Nil 7 March 2021

7 March 2017 135,474 Nil 7 March 2022 9 March 2018 191,309 Nil 9 March 2021 9 March 2018 191,309 Nil 9 March 2022 9 March 2018 191,308 Nil 9 March 2023

Approved Share Option Plan

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES EXERCISE PRICE VESTING DATE 26 May 2010 11,203 267.750p 26 May 2013

Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)

DATE OF AWARD NUMBER OF SHARES THRESHOLD PRICE VESTING DATE 10 August 2010 481,387 285.630p 10 August 2013

Share Incentive Plan

UNAVAILABLE TAXABLE TAX FREE TOTAL 4,129 5,603 4,564 14,296

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC CONNECTED ADVISERS IN ORDINARY SHARES OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC:

UBS LIMITED

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil - Nil - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil - Nil - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil - Nil - TOTAL: Nil - Nil -

MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL, A SUBSIDIARY OF BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil - Nil - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil - Nil - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil - Nil - TOTAL: Nil - Nil -

N.M. ROTHSCHILD & SONS LIMITED

(2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil - Nil - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including Nil - Nil - options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: Nil - Nil -

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 18 OCTOBER 2018 Contact name: SUSAN MARSDEN Telephone number: +44 207 960 1817

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END