INTU PROPERTIES

INTU PROPERTIES

Intu Properties : Hollister Co. to open at intu Watford extension this summer

03/26/2019 | 05:35am EDT

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Hollister brand will open its latest UK store this summer at the newly-launched £180 million expansion of intu Watford.

The store will showcase the US fashion retailer's line of California-inspired casualwear alongside items from its lingerie and loungewear brand, Gilly Hicks.

intu Watford's 400,000 sq ft expansion launched at the end of last year and a number of brands have now opened there to capitalise on the shopping destination's growing appeal among its affluent catchment population from across London and the home counties, propelling Watford to a top-20 retail destination in CACI's national rankings.

More flagship stores, restaurants and leisure operators will arrive there this year, including new bar and restaurant concept The Florist which is opening with a high street facing unit next month. Hugo Boss, Hollywood Bowl and H&M are among those already open.

Retailers are continuing to take space in thriving shopping and leisure destinations like intu Watford where they know they can flourish.

Rebecca Ryman
Regional managing director at intu

Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director at intu, said: "Retailers are continuing to take space in thriving shopping and leisure destinations like intu Watford where they know they can flourish. We're investing millions to expand an already very popular shopping centre and this is creating more compelling experiences for our customers and new opportunities for brands like Hollister who are taking space here."

The rest of intu Watford, home to retailers such as John Lewis, Apple, Mac and climbing operator Rock Up, has also undergone a £13 million refurbishment and intu has now begun work on a new catering offer at the opposite side of the centre to its extension.

Hollister's sister brand Abercrombie & Fitch launched only its second UK location at intu Trafford Centre last year.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:34:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 390 M
Net income 2019 -699 M
Debt 2019 4 474 M
Yield 2019 6,67%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Capitalization 1 422 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES0.00%1 877
EQUINIX INC26.55%37 618
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.46%24 756
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.20%22 055
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES22.93%15 976
VORNADO REALTY TRUST7.19%12 732
