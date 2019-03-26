Intu Properties : Hollister Co. to open at intu Watford extension this summer

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Hollister brand will open its latest UK store this summer at the newly-launched £180 million expansion of intu Watford.

The store will showcase the US fashion retailer's line of California-inspired casualwear alongside items from its lingerie and loungewear brand, Gilly Hicks.

intu Watford's 400,000 sq ft expansion launched at the end of last year and a number of brands have now opened there to capitalise on the shopping destination's growing appeal among its affluent catchment population from across London and the home counties, propelling Watford to a top-20 retail destination in CACI's national rankings.

More flagship stores, restaurants and leisure operators will arrive there this year, including new bar and restaurant concept The Florist which is opening with a high street facing unit next month. Hugo Boss, Hollywood Bowl and H&M are among those already open.

Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director at intu, said: "Retailers are continuing to take space in thriving shopping and leisure destinations like intu Watford where they know they can flourish. We're investing millions to expand an already very popular shopping centre and this is creating more compelling experiences for our customers and new opportunities for brands like Hollister who are taking space here."

The rest of intu Watford, home to retailers such as John Lewis, Apple, Mac and climbing operator Rock Up, has also undergone a £13 million refurbishment and intu has now begun work on a new catering offer at the opposite side of the centre to its extension.

Hollister's sister brand Abercrombie & Fitch launched only its second UK location at intu Trafford Centre last year.