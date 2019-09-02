Intu Properties : Levi's adds authentic denim heritage to St David's

Home/News/News and press releases/Levi's adds authentic denim heritage to St David's

02 September 2019

St David's in Cardiff, one of the UK's premier retail and leisure destinations, has announced the signing of a global leader in denim apparel, Levi's.

The brand will be taking a 2,472 sq ft unit adjacent to Fossil on Grand Arcade, set to open in September. Levi's® will be joining a number of international fashion powerhouses which have joined St David's in the last 18 months, including Inditex brands Bershka and Stradivarius, benefitting from the centre's position at the heart of Cardiff.

Levi's® is one of the world's most recognisablejeanswear and clothing retailers,with products sold in more than 110 countries. The brand has been a pioneer in casual and work attire since they invented the blue jean in 1873 and for every new product made, resources and materials are used responsibly with a strong focus on sustainability, animal welfare, and conscious shopping.

'Levi's® is a cool and established retailer, and will sit alongside an enviable collection of internationally recognised and popular local brands at St David's, elevating our fashion credentials further. Known worldwide for its high-quality denim and heritage, Levi's® presence in Cardiff will appeal to the diverse array of shoppers who visit the destination daily.' Kate Grant, intu's regional managing director

speaking on behalf of the St David's Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and intu

Richard Hurren, VP Europe North at Levi's® added: 'We aim to inspire fans with a great portfolio of denim as well as head-to-toe lifestyle solutions. Cardiff is one of the United Kingdom's key cities with a strong local base and high volumes of tourists and St David's was a target location for us. We believe that our jeans are a token of self-expression and can't wait to open our doors to the people of Cardiff.'

This international signing for Levi's® follows the news that luxury chocolatier and cocoa grower, Hotel Chocolat, has this month opened a 1,874 sq ft store on St David's Way.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advised the St David's Partnership. Levi's® dealt direct.