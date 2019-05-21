Intu Properties : NED change

NED change
Released : 21/05/19 15:30:00
RNS Number : 7411Z
Intu Properties PLC
21 May 2019
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")
Directorate - NED change
intu announces that Adèle Anderson, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has notified the Board that she will be standing down from the Board with effect from Friday 25 October 2019. Accordingly a search for a new non-executive Director has commenced.
ENQUIRIES
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
+44(0) 207 960 1200
