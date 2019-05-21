Intu Properties : NED change

NED change

Released : 21/05/19 15:30:00

RNS Number : 7411Z

Intu Properties PLC

21 May 2019

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

Directorate - NED change

intu announces that Adèle Anderson, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has notified the Board that she will be standing down from the Board with effect from Friday 25 October 2019. Accordingly a search for a new non-executive Director has commenced.

ENQUIRIES

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

+44(0) 207 960 1200

