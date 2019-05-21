Log in
INTU PROPERTIES    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/21 11:09:54 am
97.88 GBp   +1.33%
10:43aINTU PROPERTIES : NED change
PU
05/20INTU PROPERTIES : Hotel Chocolat boutique sweetens the line-up at St David's
PU
05/20INTU PROPERTIES : AGM Trading statement 2019
PU
Intu Properties : NED change

05/21/2019 | 10:43am EDT

NED change

Released : 21/05/19 15:30:00

RNS Number : 7411Z

Intu Properties PLC

21 May 2019

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

Directorate - NED change

intu announces that Adèle Anderson, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has notified the Board that she will be standing down from the Board with effect from Friday 25 October 2019. Accordingly a search for a new non-executive Director has commenced.

ENQUIRIES

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

+44(0) 207 960 1200

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BOAEADSFASKNEFF

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:42:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 461 M
EBIT 2019 386 M
Net income 2019 -873 M
Debt 2019 4 471 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Capitalization 1 309 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 0,98  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-14.81%1 665
EQUINIX INC36.18%40 364
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.9.03%24 196
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.36%21 505
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES26.95%16 355
WP CAREY INC22.71%13 662
