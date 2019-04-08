Log in
INTU PROPERTIES

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
Intu Properties : Namco UK Ltd & Rovio Entertainment to launch first Angry Birds Adventure Golf attraction at intu Metrocentre

0
04/08/2019

intu Metrocentre has been chosen as the first location for a new-concept Angry Birds adventure golf attraction set to launch across the UK.

intu has signed up the new venture by Rovio Entertainment and Namco UK Ltd, who are planning to develop more adventure golf sites based on the internationally popular Angry Birds franchise over the next three years.

The first site will launch at intu Metrocentre in September to create a new leisure experience for its 20 million annual footfall which includes a high proportion of families and aspirational shoppers.

The centre is one of the country's largest and most popular shopping destinations, with more than 300 stores including Apple, Victoria's Secret and BOSS, and a catchment area reaching across the north east of England. It was recently named a top-10 shopping centre by data analytics company GlobalData according to research taking into account the requirements of both tenants and shoppers.

intu Metrocentre is one of the largest and most popular retail destinations in the UK so we know that an attraction like this will thrive here

Kate Grant
Regional managing director at intu

The Angry Birds franchise has generated over four billion mobile game downloads since its creation by Rovio in 2009. Today, the company has multiple mobile games, animated series, and brand licensing ventures such as theme parks. It also produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries, with a sequel set for theatrical release later this year.

Kate Grant, regional managing director at intu, said: "Angry Birds Adventure Golf is going to provide a thoroughly entertaining and completely new leisure experience for the centre's 20 million annual footfall alongside its great mix of retail and dining.

"intu Metrocentre is one of the largest and most popular retail destinations in the UK so we know that an attraction like this will thrive here."

There's no better place to launch such a fun and entertaining experience than at one of the country's most successful shopping centres

Philip Milward
Commercial director at Namco

Philip Milward, commercial director at Namco, said: "This will be the UK's first Angry Birds Adventure Golf and there's no better place to launch such a fun and entertaining experience than at one of the country's most successful shopping centres. We're looking for more leasing opportunities within popular, high footfall locations like intu Metrocentre to ensure this new attraction can really flourish across the UK."

Lunson Mitchenall acted for intu.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 09:52:02 UTC
