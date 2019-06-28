Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intu Properties : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

Released : 28/06/19 13:00:00

RNS Number : 8559D

Intu Properties PLC

28 June 2019

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

intu announces that it intends to release its Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 31 July 2019.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NORPGURGQUPBGGR

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES
10:26aINTU PROPERTIES : Hat trick of local brands welcomed to intu Derby following nat..
PU
10:01aINTU PROPERTIES : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
06/27INTU PROPERTIES : contributes nearly £5bn to the economy as job numbers rise
PU
06/26INTU PROPERTIES : Lots of flipping fun at intu Lakeside leisure development as F..
PU
06/17INTU PROPERTIES : Directorship Update
PU
06/13INTU PROPERTIES : Updated General Meeting Proxy Voting Figures
PU
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/12Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/07PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia sweetens rescue plan to get landlords back..
RE
06/05PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green seeks more time to get Arcadia restructuring approva..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 451 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 -1 147 M
Debt 2019 4 538 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Capitalization 1 018 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,94  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-33.74%1 280
EQUINIX INC41.31%41 883
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.37%24 494
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.12%21 855
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES20.54%16 522
WP CAREY INC24.61%13 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About