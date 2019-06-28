Intu Properties : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

Released : 28/06/19 13:00:00

Intu Properties PLC

28 June 2019

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

intu announces that it intends to release its Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 31 July 2019.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

