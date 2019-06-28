Intu Properties : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results

Notification of 2019 Half Year Results
Released : 28/06/19 13:00:00
RNS Number : 8559D
Intu Properties PLC
28 June 2019
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")
Notification of 2019 Half Year Results
intu announces that it intends to release its Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 31 July 2019.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
