Intu Properties : Popular makeup brand Morphe set to open at intu Victoria Centre

intu is welcoming makeup giant Morphe to its centres for the first time as part of its rapid expansion across the UK. The international brand is preparing to open at intu Victoria Centre, which will be Morphe's third store outside of London.

intu Victoria Centre is home to almost 1 million sq ft of retail in the heart of Nottingham city centre. With 24 million customer visits a year to the centre and 60,000 students in Nottingham, it is the ideal place to introduce Morphe to East Midlands shoppers.

Morphe is the latest brand to open at intu Victoria Centre, joining a mix of national and international retailers including Superdry, Timberland, and Urban Outfitters.

We're excited to welcome Morphe to intu Victoria Centre which is a popular retail space where shoppers want to be, and we're sure the brand will thrive here. Nick Round

regional managing director, intu

"Morphe's offering of professional-grade make-up at affordable prices is certain to be a hit with the centre's style-conscious customers. Morphe will be joining a strong retail mix at intu Victoria Centre that continues to drive high footfall and longer dwell times."

Mark Spillman, Morphe General Manager EMEA said: "We're confident that intu Victoria Centre's high annual footfall, great mix of international brands, and its setting at the heart of Nottingham city centre makes it the perfect location for Morphe. We're so excited to introduce our products to Morphe Babes in the East Midlands as we continue to grow our brand in the UK."

Founded on the principle of "a beauty brand created for the creators", Morphe's affordable yet high-quality range of brushes, palettes and cosmetics are wildly popular with make-up fans and professionals alike. Morphe is currently distributed in 33 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom and will be available in 38 retail stores by the end of August 2019.