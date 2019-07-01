Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intu Properties : Popular makeup brand Morphe set to open at intu Victoria Centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:21am EDT

intu is welcoming makeup giant Morphe to its centres for the first time as part of its rapid expansion across the UK. The international brand is preparing to open at intu Victoria Centre, which will be Morphe's third store outside of London.

intu Victoria Centre is home to almost 1 million sq ft of retail in the heart of Nottingham city centre. With 24 million customer visits a year to the centre and 60,000 students in Nottingham, it is the ideal place to introduce Morphe to East Midlands shoppers.

Morphe is the latest brand to open at intu Victoria Centre, joining a mix of national and international retailers including Superdry, Timberland, and Urban Outfitters.

We're excited to welcome Morphe to intu Victoria Centre which is a popular retail space where shoppers want to be, and we're sure the brand will thrive here.

Nick Round
regional managing director, intu

"Morphe's offering of professional-grade make-up at affordable prices is certain to be a hit with the centre's style-conscious customers. Morphe will be joining a strong retail mix at intu Victoria Centre that continues to drive high footfall and longer dwell times."

Mark Spillman, Morphe General Manager EMEA said: "We're confident that intu Victoria Centre's high annual footfall, great mix of international brands, and its setting at the heart of Nottingham city centre makes it the perfect location for Morphe. We're so excited to introduce our products to Morphe Babes in the East Midlands as we continue to grow our brand in the UK."

Founded on the principle of "a beauty brand created for the creators", Morphe's affordable yet high-quality range of brushes, palettes and cosmetics are wildly popular with make-up fans and professionals alike. Morphe is currently distributed in 33 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom and will be available in 38 retail stores by the end of August 2019.

Keep up with Morphe on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 13:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES
09:21aINTU PROPERTIES : Popular makeup brand Morphe set to open at intu Victoria Centr..
PU
06/28INTU PROPERTIES : Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibition lands at St David'..
PU
06/28INTU PROPERTIES : Hat trick of local brands welcomed to intu Derby following nat..
PU
06/28INTU PROPERTIES : Notification of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
06/27INTU PROPERTIES : contributes nearly £5bn to the economy as job numbers rise
PU
06/26INTU PROPERTIES : Lots of flipping fun at intu Lakeside leisure development as F..
PU
06/17INTU PROPERTIES : Directorship Update
PU
06/13INTU PROPERTIES : Updated General Meeting Proxy Voting Figures
PU
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/12Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 530 M
EBIT 2019 380 M
Net income 2019 -660 M
Debt 2019 4 603 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,27x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,41x
EV / Sales2019 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 1 025 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,95  GBP
Last Close Price 0,76  GBP
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-32.73%1 312
EQUINIX INC42.99%42 396
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.55%24 534
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.41%21 713
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES22.43%16 587
WP CAREY INC24.24%13 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About