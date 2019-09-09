Intu Properties : St David's puts best foot foward with Skechers signing

The St David's Partnership, owner of St David's in Cardiff, has announced global lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers is set to open in the autumn.

As an international brand growing its portfolio, Skechers will offer shoppers at St David's a range of footwear from its collection of over 3,000 different styles, under their ethos of quality, innovation, and comfort. Designed by an in-house team, the new 5,229 sq ft Skechers store - located adjacent to Footlocker on Town Wall - will reflect its athletic theme and include its signature electric colours.

Speaking on behalf of the St David's Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and intu, Kate Grant, intu's regional managing director, said: "Skechers provides a fantastic addition to our international line-up at St David's, one of the UK's leading retail and leisure destinations. Athleisure and footwear are consistently strong categories for St David's, as we continue to attract leading brands to add to our retail line-up. With Skechers' global profile and on-trend performance wear, they'll certainly appeal to the St David's customer."

The letting of this unit to Skechers' as a company store comes as St David's reports strong performance across footwear brands, trading up 4.7% year to date. It also follows the recent opening of the new Levi's regional flagship store on Grand Arcade.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advised the St David's Partnership. CBRE advised Skechers.