Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intu Properties : St David's puts best foot foward with Skechers signing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:47am EDT

The St David's Partnership, owner of St David's in Cardiff, has announced global lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers is set to open in the autumn.

As an international brand growing its portfolio, Skechers will offer shoppers at St David's a range of footwear from its collection of over 3,000 different styles, under their ethos of quality, innovation, and comfort. Designed by an in-house team, the new 5,229 sq ft Skechers store - located adjacent to Footlocker on Town Wall - will reflect its athletic theme and include its signature electric colours.

Athleisure and footwear are consistently strong categories for St David's, as we continue to attract leading brands to add to our retail line up.

Kate Grant
Regional managing director, intu

Speaking on behalf of the St David's Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and intu, Kate Grant, intu's regional managing director, said: "Skechers provides a fantastic addition to our international line-up at St David's, one of the UK's leading retail and leisure destinations. Athleisure and footwear are consistently strong categories for St David's, as we continue to attract leading brands to add to our retail line-up. With Skechers' global profile and on-trend performance wear, they'll certainly appeal to the St David's customer."

The letting of this unit to Skechers' as a company store comes as St David's reports strong performance across footwear brands, trading up 4.7% year to date. It also follows the recent opening of the new Levi's regional flagship store on Grand Arcade.

JLL and Cushman & Wakefield advised the St David's Partnership. CBRE advised Skechers.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES
05:47aINTU PROPERTIES : St David's puts best foot foward with Skechers signing
PU
04:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors support FTSE 100; Intu jumps on M&A report
RE
03:44aIntu shares soar on report of private equity bid
RE
09/05INTU PROPERTIES : announces Stylist Live Manchester at Trafford Centre
PU
09/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : M&S, Direct Line and Micro Focus to drop out of FTSE 100..
RE
09/02INTU PROPERTIES : US cosmetics giant Morphe signs up at Manchester Arndale
PU
09/02INTU PROPERTIES : Levi's adds authentic denim heritage to St David's
PU
08/29INTU PROPERTIES : From clicks to bricks, AliExpress and D.Phone choose intu for ..
PU
08/21Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief
RE
08/13INTU PROPERTIES : signs up new coffee shop brand BEAR for Derby
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 502 M
EBIT 2019 363 M
Net income 2019 -1 436 M
Debt 2019 4 639 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,07x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 491 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 54,36  GBp
Last Close Price 36,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-67.81%604
EQUINIX INC57.16%46 997
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.71%26 797
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.48%24 169
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.86%17 365
WP CAREY INC38.32%15 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group