Intu Properties : Upside Down House UK turns heads at intu Lakeside

04/02/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Upside Down House UK turns heads at intu Lakeside

Press Release / 02 April 2019

An extraordinary two-storey inverted home offering customers 'a zero-gravity' experience will open its doors at intu Lakeside this month.

The Upside Down House UK is the second to launch in the UK, with more set to arrive this year as part of an expansion across the south east of England.

Customers can walk on the ceiling, go up and downstairs and even do handstands on the sofa without their feet ever reaching the floor. It is fully furnished with two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and office.

Tom Dirse, CEO at Upside Down House UK, said: 'intu Lakeside is the perfect location for us as it offers a huge catchment, busy footfall and a family-friendly focus. The Upside Down House UK is an extremely entertaining place to visit where children and adults alike can observe seemingly familiar surroundings from a totally new perspective.'

We're transforming intu Lakeside to create a more compelling, day-out experience for our customers from across the UK.

Roger Binks
Customer experience director, intu

Roger Binks, customer experience director at intu, said: 'We're transforming intu Lakeside to create a more compelling, day-out experience for our customers from across the UK and the Upside Down House UK offers a completely unique and unusual experience that is guaranteed to make them smile.'

The Upside Down House UK will open ahead of the launch of the centre's 175,000 sq ft leisure-led extension later this year. Family entertainment centre Nickelodeon Adventure and indoor mini golf experience Puttshack are among operators to have signed up for space, alongside Hollywood Bowl, trampolining operator Flip Out and new food hall concept The Hall.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:01:06 UTC
