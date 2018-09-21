Log in
Intu Properties : adds Swedish retailer Monki to its retail mix at Eldon Square

09/21/2018 | 10:44am CEST

Swedish fashion retailer Monki is to launch its latest store at intu Eldon Square in Newcastle. The new store will involve a concept fit-out from Monki, bringing the brand's own unique aesthetic to the centre.

Following the success of Monki's fifth store at Manchester Arndale (a joint venture centre between intu and M&G Real Estate), Monki is set to occupy an over 3,700 sq ft unit at intu Eldon Square. The clothing brand, which is part of the H&M Group, launched its first UK store in London's trendy Carnaby Street. It now has over 115 stores in 15 markets, and is expanding into carefully selected physical locations in the UK.

Kate Grant, regional managing director for intu Eldon Square, said: "We are really pleased to be bringing another great name to our leisure and retail mix at intu Eldon Square. Located in a large university town, intu Eldon Square is the perfect location for Monki to launch its colourful retail offering in the region. The new addition is set to ensure that intu Eldon Square remains one of the UK's most popular city centre destinations"

Monki will sit alongside other leading fashion retailers with standalone units at the centre, including Levi's and AllSaints.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:43:05 UTC
