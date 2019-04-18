Log in
INTU PROPERTIES : gets Kuwait-backed investment for Derby shopping centre
RE
03:08aINTU PROPERTIES : Joint Venture for intu Derby
PU
02:15aINTU PROPERTIES : Derby Joint Venture
PU
Intu Properties : gets Kuwait-backed investment for Derby shopping centre

04/18/2019 | 03:23am EDT

(Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc on Thursday said a Kuwait-backed real estate investment firm would pay 186.3 million pounds (£186.4 million) for a 50 percent stake in its Derby shopping centre, as the British company looks to lower debt.

Cale Street Investments, an investor backed by Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund, plans to acquire the interest in Intu Derby shopping centre, which generated net rental income of 25.2 million pounds in 2018.

"On a pro-forma basis, we expect the impact of this transaction to reduce our loan to value by around one percent," Chief Executive Office Matthew Roberts said.

The company, which has a market valuation of 1.33 billion pounds, said in its latest annual report that it had net external debt of 4.87 billion pounds.

The deal comes less than two months after Intu scrapped its final dividend because of a brutal retail environment, which has seen several stores closed and a rash of company failures.

Foreign investors have stayed on the sidelines, wary of uncertainty surrounding Britain's impending exit from the European Union. Intu had in February said it would hold off on British disposals as investors weighed the outcome of Brexit.

The Derby shopping centre in the East Midlands houses retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, Next, H&M, Sainsbury's and Zara, and has an annual footfall of 22 million.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado, Noor Zainab Hussain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

