Intu Properties : pilots new in-store cashback app for retailers to drive footfall

intu has become the first shopping centre landlord to launch an in-store cashback app that will allow retailers to drive footfall by rewarding customers for spending in physical stores.

intu Pocket will give shoppers at least 2% cashback on anything they buy from participating shops and restaurants at intu's 14 UK retail destinations.

Participating retailers will award customers with cashback, which currently ranges from 2% to 10%, every time they spend in store. They can also offer bonus offers, which could be as much as 90% off, to influence shopping behaviour in a particular location on a specific day. Anonymised data collected by intu Pocket will also provide retailers with access to real-time customer insights through the app.

Customers can add their usual payment cards to intu Pocket which uses innovative card-linking technology to track transactions made by the same cards in stores. The customer then receives cashback on any purchases from participating shops and restaurants and can withdraw the cash to their bank account once a minimum of £5 is accrued. Unlike some cashback schemes, the customer will always get the minimum cashback amount every time they spend with a participating brand.

A beta version of the app is now available to download and use in a number of shops and restaurants at intu centres.

intu Pocket enables us to reward shoppers for spending their money at an intu centre and helps to increase footfall and sales to our retailers' stores. Trevor Pereira

Commercial and digital director at intu

Trevor Pereira, commercial & digital director at intu, said: "Online shopping data is used to build loyalty and drive sales, and we wanted to provide some of the same benefits to intu's customers and retailers. intu Pocket enables us to reward shoppers for spending their money at an intu centre and helps to increase footfall and sales to our retailers' stores.

"Our scale as the owner of many of the country's most popular shopping destinations, with 400 million customer visits a year, makes us well placed to create unique customer experiences and ensure the retailers in our centres continue to thrive."

intu also introduced its own shoppable visual search tool on online shopping platform intu.co.uk last year and has run a succession of virtual reality and augmented reality experiences in its centres as part of the company's use of use game-changing technologies to drive footfall to its retailers and enhance the customer experience

Its incubator programme intu Accelerate has trialled initiatives including retail robots, queue jumping apps and giant video games in partnership with a number of technology start-ups.