Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intu Properties : pilots new in-store cashback app for retailers to drive footfall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 08:18am EDT

intu has become the first shopping centre landlord to launch an in-store cashback app that will allow retailers to drive footfall by rewarding customers for spending in physical stores.

intu Pocket will give shoppers at least 2% cashback on anything they buy from participating shops and restaurants at intu's 14 UK retail destinations.

Participating retailers will award customers with cashback, which currently ranges from 2% to 10%, every time they spend in store. They can also offer bonus offers, which could be as much as 90% off, to influence shopping behaviour in a particular location on a specific day. Anonymised data collected by intu Pocket will also provide retailers with access to real-time customer insights through the app.

Customers can add their usual payment cards to intu Pocket which uses innovative card-linking technology to track transactions made by the same cards in stores. The customer then receives cashback on any purchases from participating shops and restaurants and can withdraw the cash to their bank account once a minimum of £5 is accrued. Unlike some cashback schemes, the customer will always get the minimum cashback amount every time they spend with a participating brand.

A beta version of the app is now available to download and use in a number of shops and restaurants at intu centres.

intu Pocket enables us to reward shoppers for spending their money at an intu centre and helps to increase footfall and sales to our retailers' stores.

Trevor Pereira
Commercial and digital director at intu

Trevor Pereira, commercial & digital director at intu, said: "Online shopping data is used to build loyalty and drive sales, and we wanted to provide some of the same benefits to intu's customers and retailers. intu Pocket enables us to reward shoppers for spending their money at an intu centre and helps to increase footfall and sales to our retailers' stores.

"Our scale as the owner of many of the country's most popular shopping destinations, with 400 million customer visits a year, makes us well placed to create unique customer experiences and ensure the retailers in our centres continue to thrive."

intu also introduced its own shoppable visual search tool on online shopping platform intu.co.uk last year and has run a succession of virtual reality and augmented reality experiences in its centres as part of the company's use of use game-changing technologies to drive footfall to its retailers and enhance the customer experience

Its incubator programme intu Accelerate has trialled initiatives including retail robots, queue jumping apps and giant video games in partnership with a number of technology start-ups.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 12:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTU PROPERTIES
08:18aINTU PROPERTIES : pilots new in-store cashback app for retailers to drive footfa..
PU
04/12INTU PROPERTIES : Directorate - Appointment
PU
04/11HAMMERSON : Mall operator Intu promotes Gibbes to interim CFO role
RE
04/09INTU PROPERTIES : Annual General Meeting Update
PU
04/08INTU PROPERTIES : Namco UK Ltd & Rovio Entertainment to launch first Angry Birds..
PU
04/04INTU PROPERTIES : Mall operator Intu names Matthew Roberts CEO
RE
04/04INTU PROPERTIES : Appointment of Chief Executive
PU
04/04INTU PROPERTIES : FASHION VICTIM Troubled Intu is set to appoint finance boss as..
AQ
04/03INTU PROPERTIES : to name finance chief Roberts as CEO - Sky News
RE
04/02INTU PROPERTIES : Upside Down House UK turns heads at intu Lakeside
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 470 M
EBIT 2019 389 M
Net income 2019 -699 M
Debt 2019 4 492 M
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
Capitalization 1 388 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-9.66%1 830
EQUINIX INC31.43%38 382
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.15.19%25 339
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.12%21 691
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.26%16 210
WP CAREY INC21.47%13 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About