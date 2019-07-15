Intu Properties : welcomes two new Mango stores

intu is set to welcome two new Mango stores to its centres, as the premium international retailer continues with its model of opening larger-format stores.

Mango has signed up for space in two of the UK's premier shopping destinations, intu Watford and intu Merry Hill.

At intu Watford, Mango is the latest retailer to join intu's multi-million-pound redevelopment and extension project. It joins a host of other international brands like Jack Wills, Hugo Boss and Superdry strengthening intu Watford's appeal among its prosperous catchment. The expansion of intu Watford, which launched last year, has brought in new retailers , restaurants , and leisure operators previously unavailable in the town to create a thriving destination at the heart of Watford high street.

The new store at intu Merry Hill will be the only Mango in the West Midlands outside of Birmingham and is the latest of more than 20 new retailers to the centre in the past year, including luxury retailer Flannels and Footlocker. Last year, Next chose intu Merry Hill for one of its biggest stores in the country , and Primark expanded its flagship store at the centre by 70%. intu Merry Hill is also benefiting from multi-million-pound investment to transform the external façade, which is the latest phase in cementing the centre's position as one of the very best shopping destinations in the UK.

The two new stores opening at intu Watford and intu Merry Hill combined will comprise almost 11,000 sq ft of selling space and are part of Mango's ambitious plan to open almost 65,000 sq ft (60,000 sq m) of new selling space in 2019.

These two new Mango stores are an example of a premium international retailer choosing to invest in the very best British locations, where brands can really flourish.

Julian Wilkinson

asset management director of intu

"Mango's new store at intu Watford will add to an already impressive line-up of new and existing brand names and will offer our customers the best choices in retail and leisure, further strengthening intu Watford's position as a true destination.

"By investing in a new store at intu Merry Hill, Mango are taking advantage of the unique opportunity offered at the 1,400,000 sq ft centre and are creating a large store in a prime retail location."