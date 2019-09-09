Log in
INTU PROPERTIES    INTU   GB0006834344

INTU PROPERTIES

(INTU)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/09 04:30:26 am
40.41 GBp   +10.71%
03:44aIntu shares soar on report of private equity bid
RE
03:29aOil majors, stimulus bets support FTSE 100
RE
09/05INTU PROPERTIES : announces Stylist Live Manchester at Trafford Centre
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intu shares soar on report of private equity bid

09/09/2019 | 03:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Model Bethan Sowerby wears a dress made using graphene during a media event at the Intu Trafford centre shopping complex in Manchester, Britain

(Reuters) - Shares in struggling British shopping centre operator Intu Properties Plc jumped more than 20% on Monday after the Sunday Times reported that private equity firm Orion Capital Managers was considering a buyout of the company.

Orion Capital, founded by Aref Lahham, is in the early stages of finding partners for a buyout of Intu, which has been hit by store closures and several high-profile retail failures, the report said.

A series of company voluntary agreements have led to uncertainty over the value of the income from retail properties and many British property developers have been looking to move away from the ailing retail sector.

Intu, which owns the Trafford Centre in Manchester, has also been hit with high-profile closures and company voluntary agreements - an insolvency procedure used by retailers to restructure leases - from brands like Debenhams, Toys R Us, House of Fraser, New Look and HMV.

Intu shares, which have shed nearly two-thirds of their value this year, rose as much as 21% to 44.2 pence, but were still well away from their peak value of 947 pence in 2006.

Intu declined to comment on the report, while Orion Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Many retail firms are also shutting down stores to cut costs and focusing on online sales, dealing a blow to real estate firms like Intu, Hammerson and Land Securities that get a large chunk of their business from retailers.

Intu, which scrapped its dividend earlier this year and changed management after two failed takeover bids, in July adopted a new five-year strategy to reshape its business and focus on fixing its balance sheet.

The mall operator reported a fall in first-half net rental income in July and has been looking to preserve cash and reduce its debt by selling assets.

Intu, which has a market valuation of 496.6 million pounds ($608 million), has net external debt of 4.89 billion pounds according to its half-yearly report.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Susan; Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAMMERSON 1.35% 247.9 Delayed Quote.-25.74%
INTU PROPERTIES 19.92% 43.29 Delayed Quote.-67.81%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 0.64% 780.4 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 502 M
EBIT 2019 363 M
Net income 2019 -1 436 M
Debt 2019 4 639 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,07x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,2x
Capitalization 491 M
Chart INTU PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Intu Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTU PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 54,36  GBp
Last Close Price 36,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Leo Fischel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Strachan Chairman
Gordon James McKinnon Operations Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Gian Fulgoni Chief Information Systems Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTU PROPERTIES-67.81%604
EQUINIX INC57.16%46 997
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.71%26 797
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.48%24 169
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES32.86%17 365
WP CAREY INC38.32%15 436
