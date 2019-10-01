Log in
Intu Properties : Braehead to welcome lifestyle brand Joules' second standalone store in Scotland

10/01/2019 | 06:58am EDT

Home/News/News and press releases/intu Braehead to welcome lifestyle brand Joules' second standalone store in Scotland

Press Release / 01 October 2019

Top Scottish retail and leisure destination intu Braehead is set to welcome lifestyle retailer Joules, making it the brand's second standalone store in Scotland.

Joules is the latest name to join the line-up of retail on offer at intu Braehead, named by Global Data in 2018 as the number one shopping centre in Scotland. The centre has an annual footfall of 16 million and boasts some of the top performing stores in Scotland among its thriving retail mix.

Joules is the perfect addition to the great mix of retail brands already available in the centre. Its unique blend of design and practicality will appeal to the style-conscious, aspirational catchment of intu Braehead.

Kate Grant
regional managing director at intu

'Joules is a great example of how a brand's multi-channel strategy is strengthened by ensuring their stores are in the right location. Many of our customers' top trading Scottish stores are in intu Braehead, and we're sure Joules will thrive here too.'

Andrea Gray, Chief Retail Officer at Joules said: 'We're excited to be strengthening our presence in Scotland, and we know that intu Braehead is exactly the right place for us to be. We're looking forward to bringing our unique personality and style to more shoppers in Glasgow.'

intu Braehead is Scotland's largest retail and leisure complex and is also a complete day out destination in its own right. In addition to more than 1.1 million sq m of retail space, the centre also includes Scotland's only indoor ski slope, the UK's highest indoor helter skelter, an arena for concerts and is the home of the Glasgow Clan ice hockey team.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 10:57:02 UTC
