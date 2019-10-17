Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intu Properties plc    INTU   GB0006834344

Intu Properties : Eldon Square integrated solar PV and EV charging project 2

10/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT

intu is seeking expressions of interest from suitably experienced and competent contractors in relation to design, supply and installation services of a new solar PV system incorporating electric vehicle charging points.

The proposed works will include a combination of roof mounted and car park canopy solar panels to be installed at intu Eldon Square, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The project is receiving joint funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for European Regional Development Fund.

Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations. For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding.

The appointed contractor will be required to act as Principal Contractor on the project, and engage with suitably qualitied sub-contractors to complete the delivery of the project.

The project is expected to begin in March 2020 with completion September 2020.

Interested parties should contact Paul Northey on Paul.Northey@intu.co.uk by 12:00 (noon) on Friday 1st November, 2019 providing contact details for receipt of the full Invitation to Tender (ITT).

The ITT will be provided to interested parties by 17.30 on Monday 4th November 2019 with tender returns to be submitted by 12:00 (noon) on Friday 13 November 2019. Full instructions are included in the ITT document.

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:38:02 UTC
