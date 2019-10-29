Intu Properties : Notification of Trading Update

Notification of Trading Update
Released : 29/10/19 09:00:00
RNS Number : 4469R
Intu Properties PLC
29 October 2019
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
intu properties plc ("intu")
Notification of Q3 Trading Update
intu announces that it intends to release a trading update covering the period from 1 July 2019 to 5 November 2019 on Wednesday 6 November.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
