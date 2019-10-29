Log in
Intu Properties : Notification of Trading Update

0
10/29/2019

Notification of Trading Update

Released : 29/10/19 09:00:00

RNS Number : 4469R

Intu Properties PLC

29 October 2019

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

intu properties plc ("intu")

Notification of Q3 Trading Update

intu announces that it intends to release a trading update covering the period from 1 July 2019 to 5 November 2019 on Wednesday 6 November.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

NOREAPENADFNFEF

Disclaimer

Intu Properties plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:36:07 UTC
