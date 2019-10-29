Intu Properties : Notification of Trading Update

Notification of Trading Update

Released : 29/10/19 09:00:00

RNS Number : 4469R

Intu Properties PLC

29 October 2019

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

intu properties plc ("intu")

Notification of Q3 Trading Update

intu announces that it intends to release a trading update covering the period from 1 July 2019 to 5 November 2019 on Wednesday 6 November.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

